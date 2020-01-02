﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Computer Science Master's Degrees for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Computer Science. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Computer Science programs are at a particular advantage for online students. The best programs use the online format to their advantage, immersing students from the beginning in the technology they will master by the end. Based on the data, these programs have harnessed online education to the fullest to deliver powerful master's degrees in computer science.

OSR used six data points to determine the best computer science degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality computer science degree online.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Computer Science Master's Degrees:

City University of Seattle - Seattle, Washington

Clarkson University - Potsdam, New York

Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado

Columbia University in the City of New York - New York, New York

DePaul University - Chicago, Illinois

Drexel University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina

Franklin University - Columbus, Ohio

Frostburg State University - Frostburg, Maryland

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus - Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Southern University - Statesboro, Georgia

Georgia Southwestern State University - Americus, Georgia

Hofstra University - Hempstead, New York

Illinois Institute of Technology - Chicago, Illinois

Lewis University - Romeoville, Illinois

National University - La Jolla, California

Naval Postgraduate School - Monterey, California

North American University - Stafford, Texas

North Carolina State University at Raleigh - Raleigh, North Carolina

Stanford University - Stanford, California

Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, New Jersey

University of Bridgeport - Bridgeport, Connecticut

University of Colorado Boulder - Boulder, Colorado

University of Idaho - Moscow, Idaho

University of Illinois at Springfield - Springfield, Illinois

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Champaign, Illinois

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities - Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of Southern California - Los Angeles, California

University of West Georgia - Carrollton, Georgia

Virginia International University - Fairfax, Virginia

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Master's Degrees in Computer Science:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-computer-science/

