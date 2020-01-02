Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Computer Science Master's Degrees for 2019-2020
Jan 02, 2020, 07:50 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Computer Science. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Computer Science programs are at a particular advantage for online students. The best programs use the online format to their advantage, immersing students from the beginning in the technology they will master by the end. Based on the data, these programs have harnessed online education to the fullest to deliver powerful master's degrees in computer science.
OSR used six data points to determine the best computer science degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality computer science degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Computer Science Master's Degrees:
City University of Seattle - Seattle, Washington
Clarkson University - Potsdam, New York
Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado
Columbia University in the City of New York - New York, New York
DePaul University - Chicago, Illinois
Drexel University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina
Franklin University - Columbus, Ohio
Frostburg State University - Frostburg, Maryland
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus - Atlanta, Georgia
Georgia Southern University - Statesboro, Georgia
Georgia Southwestern State University - Americus, Georgia
Hofstra University - Hempstead, New York
Illinois Institute of Technology - Chicago, Illinois
Lewis University - Romeoville, Illinois
National University - La Jolla, California
Naval Postgraduate School - Monterey, California
North American University - Stafford, Texas
North Carolina State University at Raleigh - Raleigh, North Carolina
Stanford University - Stanford, California
Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, New Jersey
University of Bridgeport - Bridgeport, Connecticut
University of Colorado Boulder - Boulder, Colorado
University of Idaho - Moscow, Idaho
University of Illinois at Springfield - Springfield, Illinois
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Champaign, Illinois
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities - Minneapolis, Minnesota
University of Southern California - Los Angeles, California
University of West Georgia - Carrollton, Georgia
Virginia International University - Fairfax, Virginia
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Master's Degrees in Computer Science:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-computer-science/
