﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Aeronautics and Aviation for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Aeronautics and Aviation Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Last year, two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashed within six months, prompting a public outcry and a formal grounding of the plane. Although the incidents stirred up controversy, flying remains the safest form of travel. The industry needs more professionals, and Boeing itself is known to be committed to education, consulting on engineering accreditation standards and partnering with professors. Human flight is practically a miracle, but the innovations won't stop any time soon.

Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you to the cutting edge.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Aeronautics and Aviation Degrees:

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide - Daytona Beach, Florida

Everglades University - Boca Raton, Florida

LeTourneau University - Longview, Texas

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Aeronautics and Aviation Degrees:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-aeronautics-aviation-degrees/

