﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Child Development for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Child Development. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Childhood is the most important age of development. In childhood we learn how to interpret information, solve problems, and interact with others. Modern researchers have teamed up with groups like the Center for Disease Control to assess issues like learning disorders, disease prevention, and education for disadvantaged groups.

You can join this conversation. Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Child Development:

Ashford University - San Diego, California

Central Michigan University - Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Fresno Pacific University - Fresno, California

Post University - Waterbury, Connecticut

Union Institute & University - Cincinnati, Ohio

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Child Development:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-child-development-degrees/

Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:

Noah McGraw

Managing Editor, Online Schools Report

228768@email4pr.com

(844) 677-3383

SOURCE Online Schools Report

Related Links

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com

