﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Forensic Psychology for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's in Forensic Psychology. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Movies and television have created a Hollywood image of forensic psychologists as the modern Sherlock Holmes, profiling the killer from the crime scene and hunting them down. While forensic psychologists certainly can be heroes, the reality is perhaps a bit more down-to-earth than it appears on the screen. Forensic psychologists deal with psychology as it relates to the legal system. They often assess PTSD, determine whether witnesses are able to credibly testify, and counsel victims.

Online Schools Report's goal is to provide students with information on quality programs, holding online schools accountable to their students. These programs represent the best in Online Program Quality, Student Satisfaction, Online Presence, Affordability, Earnings Potential, and Acceptance and Retention rates.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Bachelor's in Forensic Psychology:

Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, Kentucky

Faulkner University - Montgomery, Alabama

Florida Institute of Technology-Online - Melbourne, Florida

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

New England College - Henniker, New Hampshire

Northwest Christian University - Eugene, Oregon

Purdue University-Main Campus - West Lafayette, Indiana

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

Union Institute & University - Cincinnati, Ohio

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Bachelor's Degree in Forensic Psychology:

https://onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-clinical-research-degree/

