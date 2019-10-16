﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Public Relations for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Public Relations Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

In our modern world of instant communication and mass media, every brand needs a defining personality. Public relations specialists tailor their company's image to match its vision and mission. They talk to journalists, issue press releases, manage social media campaigns, and more to show the world who their company is. So whether that takes the form of fielding reporter's questions or being a sassy fast food mascot on Twitter, you're entering an exciting field.

Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Public Relations Degrees:

California Baptist University - Riverside, California

Franklin University - Columbus, Ohio

Mid-America Christian University - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Montana State University-Billings - Billings, Montana

National University - La Jolla, California

Oral Roberts University - Tulsa, Oklahoma

Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania

Point Park University - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SUNY College at Oswego - Oswego, New York

Webster University - Saint Louis, Missouri

