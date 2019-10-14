Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Sustainability for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Sustainability Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

The planet is at risk. Earlier this year, the United Nations issued a report outlining greenhouse gas's impact on the planet. The UN predicted rising sea levels, a drastic decrease in fish populations, and a threat to coastal residents. The three biggest greenhouse gas contributors are transportation, electricity, and industry, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Sustainability professionals help reduce the greenhouse gasses from these enterprises through technological innovation and policy making.

Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Sustainability Degrees:

Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska

Oregon State University - Corvallis, Oregon

Prescott College - Prescott, Arizona

University of Wisconsin-Parkside - Kenosha, Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin-Superior - Superior, Wisconsin

