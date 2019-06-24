﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's in Animation for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Animation. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Avenger's Endgame, the hit movie that grossed two-billion dollars worldwide, employed the services of 12 different VFX studios. There are over 3,000 visual effects shots in the movie. Modern Hollywood depends on visual effects and animators to bring life to their biggest hits.

Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you creating the next blockbuster.

Online Schools Report's goal is to provide students with information on quality programs, holding online schools accountable to their students. These programs represent the best in Online Program Quality, Student Satisfaction, Online Presence, Affordability, Earnings Potential, and Acceptance and Retention rates.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Animation:

Academy of Art University - San Francisco, California

Rasmussen College - Bloomington, Minnesota

Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design - Lakewood, Colorado

Savannah College of Art and Design - Savannah, Georgia

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Animation:

https://onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-animation-degrees/

