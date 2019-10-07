Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's in Corrections for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Corrections Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Many states require correctional officers and bailiffs to have at least some college education related to corrections. Exams and training academy will undoubtedly be easier if you've studied the profession extensively. Plus, working in jails can be dangerous, and any education and preparation will help you later down the line.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

Anderson University - Anderson, South Carolina

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, Kentucky

Fisher College - Boston, Massachusetts

Indiana Institute of Technology - Fort Wayne, Indiana

Park University - Parkville, Missouri

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

Tiffin University - Tiffin, Ohio

University of Alaska Fairbanks - Fairbanks, Alaska

University of the Southwest - Hobbs, New Mexico

Utica College - Utica, New York

