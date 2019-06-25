﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's in Economics for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Economics. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Fiscal policy, the Federal Reserve, the labor market—economics is in the news! It's hard to imagine a time when financial analysts and economics consultants won't be in high demand.

Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.

Online Schools Report's goal is to provide students with information on quality programs, holding online schools accountable to their students. These programs represent the best in Online Program Quality, Student Satisfaction, Online Presence, Affordability, Earnings Potential, and Acceptance and Retention rates.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Economics:

Colorado State University-Fort Collins - Fort Collins, Colorado

Eastern Oregon University - La Grande, Oregon

Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Oregon State University - Corvallis, Oregon

Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania

Robert Morris University - Moon Township, Pennsylvania

University of West Georgia - Carrollton, Georgia

Utah State University - Logan, Utah

West Texas A & M University - Canyon, Texas

