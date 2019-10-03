Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's in Hospitality Management for 2019-2020
Oct 03, 2019, 08:31 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Hospitality Management Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
The hospitality industry is going through a revolution. Modern, tech-focused peer-to-peer marketplaces like Airbnb and Uber have shaken up the whole enterprise. Modern hospitality managers must evolve and change with these emerging technologies. While these new business models have forced traditional models to adapt, demand for hotel lodging is still increasing year over year. It's an exciting time to be a hospitality innovator!
Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.
OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Hospitality Management Degrees:
American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia
Charleston Southern University - Charleston, South Carolina
Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach, Alabama
East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina
ECPI University - Virginia Beach, Virginia
Everglades University - Boca Raton, Florida
Florida International University - Miami, Florida
Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas
Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, Arizona
Granite State College - Concord, New Hampshire
Lakeland University - Plymouth, Wisconsin
Madonna University - Livonia, Michigan
Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri
National American University-Rapid City - Rapid City, South Dakota
Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, Arizona
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale - Carbondale, Illinois
Sullivan University - Louisville, Kentucky
University of Massachusetts-Amherst - Amherst, Massachusetts
University of the Southwest - Hobbs, New Mexico
Utah Valley University - Orem, Utah
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Hospitality Management Degrees:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-hospitality-management-degrees/
Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
(844) 677-3383
224026@email4pr.com
SOURCE Online Schools Report
Share this article