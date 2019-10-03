﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's in Hospitality Management for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Hospitality Management Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

The hospitality industry is going through a revolution. Modern, tech-focused peer-to-peer marketplaces like Airbnb and Uber have shaken up the whole enterprise. Modern hospitality managers must evolve and change with these emerging technologies. While these new business models have forced traditional models to adapt, demand for hotel lodging is still increasing year over year. It's an exciting time to be a hospitality innovator!

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

Charleston Southern University - Charleston, South Carolina

Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach, Alabama

East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina

ECPI University - Virginia Beach, Virginia

Everglades University - Boca Raton, Florida

Florida International University - Miami, Florida

Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, Arizona

Granite State College - Concord, New Hampshire

Lakeland University - Plymouth, Wisconsin

Madonna University - Livonia, Michigan

Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri

National American University-Rapid City - Rapid City, South Dakota

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, Arizona

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale - Carbondale, Illinois

Sullivan University - Louisville, Kentucky

University of Massachusetts-Amherst - Amherst, Massachusetts

University of the Southwest - Hobbs, New Mexico

Utah Valley University - Orem, Utah

