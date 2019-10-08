﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's in Public Health for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Public Health Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Disease outbreaks are extremely dangerous and all too common. For instance, as recently as July of 2019 there was an outbreak of yellow fever in Nigeria. Twenty-six people died within six weeks, according to the World Health Organization. The world needs public health professionals to diagnose, respond, and treat disease outbreaks. While most epidemiologists have master's degrees, a great first step is a bachelor's degree in public health.

Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Public Health Degrees:

Allen College - Waterloo, Iowa

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

California Baptist University - Riverside, California

Excelsior College - Albany, New York

Monroe College - Bronx, New York

New York University - New York, New York

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, Arizona

Ohio University-Main Campus - Athens, Ohio

Rivier University - Nashua, New Hampshire

South University-Savannah Online - Savannah, Georgia

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

University of Arkansas at Little Rock - Little Rock, Arkansas

University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Walden University - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Youngstown State University - Youngstown, Ohio

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Public Health Degrees:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-public-health-degrees/

Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:

Noah McGraw

Managing Editor, Online Schools Report

224029@email4pr.com

(844) 677-3383

SOURCE Online Schools Report