﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's in Public Health for 2019-2020

Oct 08, 2019, 08:32 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Public Health Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Disease outbreaks are extremely dangerous and all too common. For instance, as recently as July of 2019 there was an outbreak of yellow fever in Nigeria. Twenty-six people died within six weeks, according to the World Health Organization. The world needs public health professionals to diagnose, respond, and treat disease outbreaks. While most epidemiologists have master's degrees, a great first step is a bachelor's degree in public health.
Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.
OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Public Health Degrees:
Allen College - Waterloo, Iowa
American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia
California Baptist University - Riverside, California
Excelsior College - Albany, New York
Monroe College - Bronx, New York
New York University - New York, New York
Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, Arizona
Ohio University-Main Campus - Athens, Ohio
Rivier University - Nashua, New Hampshire
South University-Savannah Online - Savannah, Georgia
Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire
University of Arkansas at Little Rock - Little Rock, Arkansas
University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Walden University - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Youngstown State University - Youngstown, Ohio
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Public Health Degrees:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-public-health-degrees/
