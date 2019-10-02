Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Bachelor's in Supply Chain Management for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Supply Chain Management Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

It's never been simpler for customers to get their hands on the product they want. The intricacies of how it gets there, however, are extremely complicated. Supply chain innovations are blowing up the industry. Drones delivering packages, AI sorting warehouses, one-touch ordering from every device imaginable—in a lot of ways, supply chain managers are at the forefront of technological innovation.

Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Supply Chain Management Degrees:

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

Ashford University - San Diego, California

Athens State University - Athens, Alabama

Baker College - Flint, Michigan

Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide - Daytona Beach, Florida

Excelsior College - Albany, New York

Florida State College at Jacksonville - Jacksonville, Florida

Georgia Military College - Milledgeville, Georgia

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, Arizona

Ohio Christian University - Circleville, Ohio

Park University - Parkville, Missouri

Rasmussen College-Florida - Ocala, Florida

Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida

University of Massachusetts-Amherst - Amherst, Massachusetts

