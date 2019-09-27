﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Computer Programming Bachelor's Degrees for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Computer Programming Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Tech industry jobs are the way of the future. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average pay for computer programmers at over $84,000 per year. The BLS also estimates that an entry-level computer programming job only requires a bachelor's degree. What could be more fitting than earning a tech degree online?

Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits online programs can offer.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Computer Programming Degrees:

American Business and Technology University - St Joseph, Missouri

Baker College - Flint, Michigan

Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska

Champlain College - Burlington, Vermont

Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado

Davenport University - Grand Rapids, Michigan

ECPI University - Virginia Beach, Virginia

Florida Technical College - Orlando, Florida

Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas

Fountainhead College of Technology - Knoxville, Tennessee

Herzing University-Kenosha - Kenosha, Wisconsin

Hodges University - Naples, Florida

Limestone College - Gaffney, South Carolina

University of Advancing Technology - Tempe, Arizona

University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona

