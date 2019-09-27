Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Computer Programming Bachelor's Degrees for 2019-2020
Sep 27, 2019, 08:33 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Computer Programming Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Tech industry jobs are the way of the future. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average pay for computer programmers at over $84,000 per year. The BLS also estimates that an entry-level computer programming job only requires a bachelor's degree. What could be more fitting than earning a tech degree online?
Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.
OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits online programs can offer.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Computer Programming Degrees:
American Business and Technology University - St Joseph, Missouri
Baker College - Flint, Michigan
Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska
Champlain College - Burlington, Vermont
Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado
Davenport University - Grand Rapids, Michigan
ECPI University - Virginia Beach, Virginia
Florida Technical College - Orlando, Florida
Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas
Fountainhead College of Technology - Knoxville, Tennessee
Herzing University-Kenosha - Kenosha, Wisconsin
Hodges University - Naples, Florida
Limestone College - Gaffney, South Carolina
University of Advancing Technology - Tempe, Arizona
University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Computer Programming Degrees:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-computer-programming-degrees/
