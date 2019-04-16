Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Criminal Justice Bachelor's Degrees for 2019-2020
Apr 16, 2019, 08:44 ET
EUGENE, Ore., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Criminal Justice. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Every facet of the criminal justice world is changing. California recently expunged 9,000 marijuana convictions going back to 1975. There is a national shortage of police officers, with department enrollment down 23,000 officers since 2013. Changing border legislation combined with the recent government shutdown has made immigration court wait times up to three years long. It's an exciting and challenging time to be a lawyer, police officer, or judge.
But if you want to make the world a better place through the just application of the law, then you don't shy away from challenges. Based on the numbers, these are the best degree programs to start you on your path.
Online Schools Report's goal is to provide students with information on quality programs, holding online schools accountable to their students. These programs represent the best in Online Program Quality, Student Satisfaction, Online Presence, Affordability, Earnings Potential, and Acceptance and Retention rates.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best undergraduate Criminal Justice programs in the country:
Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona
Brandman University - Irvine, California
California Baptist University - Riverside, California
California State University-San Bernardino - San Bernardino, California
Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado
Concordia University-Saint Paul - Saint Paul, Minnesota
Fayetteville State University - Fayetteville, North Carolina
Florida International University - Miami, Florida
Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas
Indiana State University - Terre Haute, Indiana
Lamar University - Beaumont, Texas
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Loyola University Chicago - Chicago, Illinois
Old Dominion University - Norfolk, Virginia
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania
Portland State University - Portland, Oregon
Regis University - Denver, Colorado
Rutgers University-New Brunswick - New Brunswick, New Jersey
Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, Texas
Southeast Missouri State University - Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Troy University - Troy, Alabama
University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, Alabama
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Louisville
University of Massachusetts-Lowell - Lowell, Massachusetts
University of Missouri-St Louis
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
University of the Cumberlands
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Washington State University
Western Carolina University
Read the full ranking here:
35 Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Criminal Justice:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-criminal-justice-degrees/
Email OSR editor Noah Mcgraw for more information or media assets:
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
212677@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
SOURCE Online Schools Report
Share this article