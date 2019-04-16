﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Criminal Justice Bachelor's Degrees for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Criminal Justice. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Every facet of the criminal justice world is changing. California recently expunged 9,000 marijuana convictions going back to 1975. There is a national shortage of police officers, with department enrollment down 23,000 officers since 2013. Changing border legislation combined with the recent government shutdown has made immigration court wait times up to three years long. It's an exciting and challenging time to be a lawyer, police officer, or judge.

But if you want to make the world a better place through the just application of the law, then you don't shy away from challenges. Based on the numbers, these are the best degree programs to start you on your path.

Online Schools Report's goal is to provide students with information on quality programs, holding online schools accountable to their students. These programs represent the best in Online Program Quality, Student Satisfaction, Online Presence, Affordability, Earnings Potential, and Acceptance and Retention rates.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best undergraduate Criminal Justice programs in the country:

Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona

Brandman University - Irvine, California

California Baptist University - Riverside, California

California State University-San Bernardino - San Bernardino, California

Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado

Concordia University-Saint Paul - Saint Paul, Minnesota

Fayetteville State University - Fayetteville, North Carolina

Florida International University - Miami, Florida

Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas

Indiana State University - Terre Haute, Indiana

Lamar University - Beaumont, Texas

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Loyola University Chicago - Chicago, Illinois

Old Dominion University - Norfolk, Virginia

Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania

Portland State University - Portland, Oregon

Regis University - Denver, Colorado

Rutgers University-New Brunswick - New Brunswick, New Jersey

Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, Texas

Southeast Missouri State University - Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Troy University - Troy, Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, Alabama

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati-Main Campus

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Louisville

University of Massachusetts-Lowell - Lowell, Massachusetts

University of Missouri-St Louis

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus

University of the Cumberlands

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Washington State University

Western Carolina University

Read the full ranking here:

35 Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Criminal Justice:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-criminal-justice-degrees/

Email OSR editor Noah Mcgraw for more information or media assets:

Noah McGraw

Managing Editor, Online Schools Report

212677@email4pr.com

(844) 677-3383

SOURCE Online Schools Report

Related Links

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com

