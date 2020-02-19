Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Emergency Management Degrees for 2020
Feb 19, 2020, 08:38 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Emergency Management. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
An emergency management degree is a great option for current public safety professionals, such as campus police, security guards, and EMTs, who want to apply for management positions. The online format allows busy professionals to keep working while earning their degree.
OSR used six data points to determine the best emergency management degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality emergency management degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Emergency Management:
American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia
Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska
Bethel University - McKenzie, Tennessee
Columbia College - Columbia, South Carolina
Crown College - Saint Bonifacius, Minnesota
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide - Daytona Beach, Florida
Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, Arizona
Indiana Institute of Technology - Fort Wayne, Indiana
Kansas Wesleyan University - Salina, Kansas
Ohio Christian University - Circleville, Ohio
Pennsylvania College of Technology - Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Post University - Waterbury, Connecticut
SUNY College of Technology at Canton - Canton, New York
University of Alaska Fairbanks - Fairbanks, Alaska
Waldorf University - Forest City, Iowa
Read the full ranking here:
15 Best Online Emergency Management Degrees:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-emergency-management-degrees/
