﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Fire Services Administration Degrees for 2020

Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Fire Services Administration Degrees.

A fire services bachelor's degree is often marketed toward current fire fighters who want to step into a managerial role. OSR included degrees focused on the administration or management of fire response or inspection. Some programs in the ranking are Emergency Management or Public Safety degrees with concentrations focused on fire response.

OSR used six data points to determine the best fire services degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality fire services degree online.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Fire Services Administration Degrees:

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

Bowling Green State University-Main Campus - Bowling Green, Ohio

Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach, Alabama

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, Kentucky

Fayetteville State University - Fayetteville, North Carolina

Kaplan University-Augusta Campus - Augusta, Maine

Park University - Parkville, Missouri

Salem State University - Salem, Massachusetts

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale - Carbondale, Illinois

University of Cincinnati-Main Campus - Cincinnati, Ohio

University of Maryland-University College - Adelphi, Maryland

University of Nebraska at Omaha - Omaha, Nebraska

University of North Carolina at Charlotte - Charlotte, North Carolina

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh - Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Waldorf University - Forest City, Iowa

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Fire Services Administration Degrees:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-fire-services-administration-degrees/

