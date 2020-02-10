Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Fire Services Administration Degrees for 2020
Feb 10, 2020, 08:58 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Fire Services Administration Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
A fire services bachelor's degree is often marketed toward current fire fighters who want to step into a managerial role. OSR included degrees focused on the administration or management of fire response or inspection. Some programs in the ranking are Emergency Management or Public Safety degrees with concentrations focused on fire response.
OSR used six data points to determine the best fire services degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality fire services degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Fire Services Administration Degrees:
American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus - Bowling Green, Ohio
Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach, Alabama
Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, Kentucky
Fayetteville State University - Fayetteville, North Carolina
Kaplan University-Augusta Campus - Augusta, Maine
Park University - Parkville, Missouri
Salem State University - Salem, Massachusetts
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale - Carbondale, Illinois
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus - Cincinnati, Ohio
University of Maryland-University College - Adelphi, Maryland
University of Nebraska at Omaha - Omaha, Nebraska
University of North Carolina at Charlotte - Charlotte, North Carolina
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh - Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Waldorf University - Forest City, Iowa
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Fire Services Administration Degrees:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-fire-services-administration-degrees/
