﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online General Studies Degrees for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online General Education. Based on the most up-to-date Department of Education data, these schools offer the best online general studies programs in the country.

General education majors build a strong base of knowledge in dozens of subjects. As STEM and career-training programs rise in popularity, some students may feel like a general education degree is too expensive a risk. However, according to the Department of Education's College Scorecard, graduates from the degrees on OSR's general education ranking had only $23,400 of debt on average. This is well below the national average for college students regardless of degree: $26,900 for public school grads and $32,600 for private school grads.

OSR used six data points to determine the best general studies programs, including the above-mentioned average debt. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality online degree.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online General Studies Degrees:

Albertus Magnus College - New Haven, Connecticut

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

Arkansas State University-Main Campus - Jonesboro, Arkansas

Central Baptist College - Conway, Arkansas

City University of Seattle - Seattle, Washington

Columbia College - Columbia, Missouri

Drexel University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, Kentucky

Fairleigh Dickinson University-Metropolitan Campus - Teaneck, New Jersey

Hampton University - Hampton, Virginia

Louisiana State University-Alexandria - Alexandria, Louisiana

Louisiana Tech University - Ruston, Louisiana

McNeese State University - Lake Charles, Louisiana

Minot State University - Minot, North Dakota

Missouri Baptist University - Saint Louis, Missouri

National University - La Jolla, California

North Greenville University - Tigerville, South Carolina

Northwestern State University of Louisiana - Natchitoches, Louisiana

South Dakota State University - Brookings, South Dakota

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

Southern University at New Orleans - New Orleans, Louisiana

Southern Utah University - Cedar City, Utah

Trinity Bible College and Graduate School - Ellendale, North Dakota

University of Arkansas at Monticello - Monticello, Arkansas

University of Bridgeport - Bridgeport, Connecticut

University of Central Florida - Orlando, Florida

University of Central Oklahoma - Edmond, Oklahoma

University of Louisiana at Lafayette - Lafayette, Louisiana

University of Louisiana at Monroe - Monroe, Louisiana

University of South Florida-Main Campus - Tampa, Florida

University of the Southwest - Hobbs, New Mexico

Villanova University - Villanova, Pennsylvania

Webster University - Saint Louis, Missouri

West Texas A & M University - Canyon, Texas

Wichita State University - Wichita, Kansas

Read the full ranking here:

35 Best Online General Studies Degrees:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-general-studies-degrees/

Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets.

Noah McGraw

Managing Editor, Online Schools Report

232689@email4pr.com

(844) 677-3383

SOURCE Online Schools Report