Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online General Studies Degrees for 2020
Jan 28, 2020, 08:32 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online General Education. Based on the most up-to-date Department of Education data, these schools offer the best online general studies programs in the country.
General education majors build a strong base of knowledge in dozens of subjects. As STEM and career-training programs rise in popularity, some students may feel like a general education degree is too expensive a risk. However, according to the Department of Education's College Scorecard, graduates from the degrees on OSR's general education ranking had only $23,400 of debt on average. This is well below the national average for college students regardless of degree: $26,900 for public school grads and $32,600 for private school grads.
OSR used six data points to determine the best general studies programs, including the above-mentioned average debt. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality online degree.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online General Studies Degrees:
Albertus Magnus College - New Haven, Connecticut
American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia
Arkansas State University-Main Campus - Jonesboro, Arkansas
Central Baptist College - Conway, Arkansas
City University of Seattle - Seattle, Washington
Columbia College - Columbia, Missouri
Drexel University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, Kentucky
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Metropolitan Campus - Teaneck, New Jersey
Hampton University - Hampton, Virginia
Louisiana State University-Alexandria - Alexandria, Louisiana
Louisiana Tech University - Ruston, Louisiana
McNeese State University - Lake Charles, Louisiana
Minot State University - Minot, North Dakota
Missouri Baptist University - Saint Louis, Missouri
National University - La Jolla, California
North Greenville University - Tigerville, South Carolina
Northwestern State University of Louisiana - Natchitoches, Louisiana
South Dakota State University - Brookings, South Dakota
Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire
Southern University at New Orleans - New Orleans, Louisiana
Southern Utah University - Cedar City, Utah
Trinity Bible College and Graduate School - Ellendale, North Dakota
University of Arkansas at Monticello - Monticello, Arkansas
University of Bridgeport - Bridgeport, Connecticut
University of Central Florida - Orlando, Florida
University of Central Oklahoma - Edmond, Oklahoma
University of Louisiana at Lafayette - Lafayette, Louisiana
University of Louisiana at Monroe - Monroe, Louisiana
University of South Florida-Main Campus - Tampa, Florida
University of the Southwest - Hobbs, New Mexico
Villanova University - Villanova, Pennsylvania
Webster University - Saint Louis, Missouri
West Texas A & M University - Canyon, Texas
Wichita State University - Wichita, Kansas
Read the full ranking here:
35 Best Online General Studies Degrees:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-general-studies-degrees/
Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets.
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
232689@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
SOURCE Online Schools Report
Share this article