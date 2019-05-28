Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Homeland Security Degrees for 2019-2020
EUGENE, Ore., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report released their ranking of the Best Online Homeland Security Degrees. After poring through the data, these are the best programs for students pursuing a bachelor's or a master's.
We live in a global world with global threats. The United States puts more resources into national security than ever before. With the expansion of security following 9/11 and the subsequent Homeland Security Act, the US is looking for new professionals to keep the country safe.
Online Schools Report's goal is to provide students with information on quality programs, holding online schools accountable to their students. These programs represent the best in Online Program Quality, Student Satisfaction, Online Presence, Affordability, Earnings Potential, and Acceptance and Retention rates.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are the schools with the Best Online Project Management Bachelor's or Master's Degrees:
American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia
Anderson University - Anderson, Indiana
Angelo State University - San Angelo, Texas
Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona
Arkansas Tech University - Russellville, Arkansas
Brandman University - Irvine, California
California University of Pennsylvania - California, Pennsylvania
Clayton State University - Morrow, Georgia
Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado
Concordia University-Texas - Austin, Texas
East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina
Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, Kentucky
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach, Florida
Excelsior College - Albany, New York
Florida Institute of Technology-Online - Melbourne, Florida
George Washington University - Washington, District of Columbia
Grantham University - Lenexa, Kansas
Herzing University-Atlanta - Atlanta, Georgia
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
LeTourneau University - Longview, Texas
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Mercer University - Macon, Georgia
Mercy College - Dobbs Ferry, New York
Mississippi College - Clinton, Mississippi
National University - La Jolla, California
Northeastern University - Boston, Massachusetts
Northwestern State University of Louisiana - Natchitoches, Louisiana
Pace University-New York - New York, New York
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania
Purdue University-Main Campus - West Lafayette, Indiana
Regent University - Virginia Beach, Virginia
Saint Joseph's University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida
Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, Texas
Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire
SUNY College of Technology at Canton - Canton, New York
Thomas Edison State University - Trenton, New Jersey
Touro University Worldwide - Los Alamitos, California
Towson University - Towson, Maryland
Trident University International - Cypress, California
Troy University - Troy, Alabama
Tulane University of Louisiana - New Orleans, Louisiana
University of Maryland-University College - Adelphi, Maryland
University of Massachusetts-Lowell - Lowell, Massachusetts
Utica College - Utica, New York
Virginia Commonwealth University - Richmond, Virginia
Waldorf University - Forest City, Iowa
Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware
Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Homeland Security:
https://onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-homeland-security-degrees/
Best Online Master's Degrees in Homeland Security:
https://onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-homeland-security-degrees/
