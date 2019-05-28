﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Homeland Security Degrees for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report released their ranking of the Best Online Homeland Security Degrees. After poring through the data, these are the best programs for students pursuing a bachelor's or a master's.

We live in a global world with global threats. The United States puts more resources into national security than ever before. With the expansion of security following 9/11 and the subsequent Homeland Security Act, the US is looking for new professionals to keep the country safe.

Online Schools Report's goal is to provide students with information on quality programs, holding online schools accountable to their students. These programs represent the best in Online Program Quality, Student Satisfaction, Online Presence, Affordability, Earnings Potential, and Acceptance and Retention rates.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are the schools with the Best Online Project Management Bachelor's or Master's Degrees:

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

Anderson University - Anderson, Indiana

Angelo State University - San Angelo, Texas

Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona

Arkansas Tech University - Russellville, Arkansas

Brandman University - Irvine, California

California University of Pennsylvania - California, Pennsylvania

Clayton State University - Morrow, Georgia

Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado

Concordia University-Texas - Austin, Texas

East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, Kentucky

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach, Florida

Excelsior College - Albany, New York

Florida Institute of Technology-Online - Melbourne, Florida

George Washington University - Washington, District of Columbia

Grantham University - Lenexa, Kansas

Herzing University-Atlanta - Atlanta, Georgia

Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

LeTourneau University - Longview, Texas

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Mercer University - Macon, Georgia

Mercy College - Dobbs Ferry, New York

Mississippi College - Clinton, Mississippi

National University - La Jolla, California

Northeastern University - Boston, Massachusetts

Northwestern State University of Louisiana - Natchitoches, Louisiana

Pace University-New York - New York, New York

Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania

Purdue University-Main Campus - West Lafayette, Indiana

Regent University - Virginia Beach, Virginia

Saint Joseph's University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida

Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, Texas

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

SUNY College of Technology at Canton - Canton, New York

Thomas Edison State University - Trenton, New Jersey

Touro University Worldwide - Los Alamitos, California

Towson University - Towson, Maryland

Trident University International - Cypress, California

Troy University - Troy, Alabama

Tulane University of Louisiana - New Orleans, Louisiana

University of Maryland-University College - Adelphi, Maryland

University of Massachusetts-Lowell - Lowell, Massachusetts

Utica College - Utica, New York

Virginia Commonwealth University - Richmond, Virginia

Waldorf University - Forest City, Iowa

Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware

Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Homeland Security:

https://onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-homeland-security-degrees/

Best Online Master's Degrees in Homeland Security:

https://onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-homeland-security-degrees/

Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:

Noah McGraw

Managing Editor, Online Schools Report

215396@email4pr.com

(844) 677-3383

SOURCE Online Schools Report