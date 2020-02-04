﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Information Science Degrees for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Information Science Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

The Department of Energy recently announced they will be spending $625 million to create a Quantum Information Science Research Center. With all eyes on this somewhat niche field, it's important for prospective information science students to know their job outlook and where they can find the best programs for their needs.

There are just under 32,000 Computer Information Science and Research jobs in the US, but that number is expected to grow by 16% over the next ten years. That's much higher than the national average. Based on data from the Department of Education, these are the best online programs to prepare students for the field.

OSR used six data points to determine the best information science degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality degree online.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Information Science Degrees:

Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska

Clayton State University - Morrow, Georgia

Davenport University - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Excelsior College - Albany, New York

Florida Institute of Technology-Online - Melbourne, Florida

Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas

Friends University - Wichita, Kansas

Grantham University - Lenexa, Kansas

McKendree University - Lebanon, Illinois

Mercy College - Dobbs Ferry, New York

Murray State University - Murray, Kentucky

Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania

South University-Savannah Online - Savannah, Georgia

Southeastern Oklahoma State University - Durant, Oklahoma

Strayer University-Alabama - Birmingham, Alabama

University of Maryland-University College - Adelphi, Maryland

University of Massachusetts-Lowell - Lowell, Massachusetts

University of Nebraska at Omaha - Omaha, Nebraska

University of North Texas - Denton, Texas

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Bachelor's in Information Science

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-information-science-degrees/

