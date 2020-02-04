Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Information Science Degrees for 2020
Feb 04, 2020, 08:32 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Information Science Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
The Department of Energy recently announced they will be spending $625 million to create a Quantum Information Science Research Center. With all eyes on this somewhat niche field, it's important for prospective information science students to know their job outlook and where they can find the best programs for their needs.
There are just under 32,000 Computer Information Science and Research jobs in the US, but that number is expected to grow by 16% over the next ten years. That's much higher than the national average. Based on data from the Department of Education, these are the best online programs to prepare students for the field.
OSR used six data points to determine the best information science degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Information Science Degrees:
Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska
Clayton State University - Morrow, Georgia
Davenport University - Grand Rapids, Michigan
Excelsior College - Albany, New York
Florida Institute of Technology-Online - Melbourne, Florida
Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas
Friends University - Wichita, Kansas
Grantham University - Lenexa, Kansas
McKendree University - Lebanon, Illinois
Mercy College - Dobbs Ferry, New York
Murray State University - Murray, Kentucky
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania
South University-Savannah Online - Savannah, Georgia
Southeastern Oklahoma State University - Durant, Oklahoma
Strayer University-Alabama - Birmingham, Alabama
University of Maryland-University College - Adelphi, Maryland
University of Massachusetts-Lowell - Lowell, Massachusetts
University of Nebraska at Omaha - Omaha, Nebraska
University of North Texas - Denton, Texas
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Bachelor's in Information Science
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-information-science-degrees/
