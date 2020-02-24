﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Information Technology Degrees for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Information Technology. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

The world uses an incomprehensible amount of data. According to one estimate, in 2016 the world used one zettabyte of data. That's about a trillion gigabytes. It's tough to imagine, but most of that data doesn't just disappear. It has to be stored somewhere. With yearly data usage only going up, the world needs adept data curators to help us stay organized. The world needs information technologists.

OSR used six data points to determine the best information technology degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality information technology degree online.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Information Technology Degrees:

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska

Broward College - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Campbell University - Buies Creek, North Carolina

Capella University - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado

Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado

Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach, Alabama

Daytona State College - Daytona Beach, Florida

DePaul University - Chicago, Illinois

Florida International University - Miami, Florida

Franklin University - Columbus, Ohio

George Mason University - Fairfax, Virginia

Granite State College - Concord, New Hampshire

Indian River State College - Fort Pierce, Florida

Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Kennesaw State University - Kennesaw, Georgia

King University - Bristol, Tennessee

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Monroe College - Bronx, New York

National American University-Rapid City - Rapid City, South Dakota

Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network - Boston, Massachusetts

Park University - Parkville, Missouri

Peirce College - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Regis University - Denver, Colorado

Salem International University - Salem, West Virginia

Seminole State College of Florida - Sanford, Florida

Strayer University-Alabama - Birmingham, Alabama

Tarleton State University - Stephenville, Texas

Trident University International - Cypress, California

University of Management and Technology - Arlington, Virginia

University of Nebraska at Omaha - Omaha, Nebraska

University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona

University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee - Sarasota, Florida

Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, Utah

