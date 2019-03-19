Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online International Business Degrees
Mar 19, 2019, 08:33 ET
EUGENE, Ore., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's in International Business. OSR is a new higher education ranking site with a data-focused approach to studying distance education.
Five of the top ten richest companies in the world are American, when measuring by total revenue and discounting state owned enterprises. Seven of the top ten richest people in the world are Americans. The strength of the US dollar and the ideal of the American dream can carry a business a long way. But ultimately, these are international businesses. If you want to crack Forbes' billionaire list, you'll need to think globally.
Online Schools Report uses a comprehensive set of statistics to determine their rankings. Sticking to hard numbers, they convert data into seven categories: Online Programs Quality measures the strength of a college's online programs; Student Satisfaction is a measure of how alumni feel about their college experience; Online Presence determines how dedicated the school is to having quality programs available across the country; Affordability and Earnings Potential weigh graduates' expected earnings against the cost of a degree; and Acceptance and Retention show how hard it is to get into the school and how many students stick around for a diploma.
Here are the Best Online International Business Degrees:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-international-business-degrees/
Here are all the schools featured:
Ashford University - San Diego, California
Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado
Davenport University - Grand Rapids, Michigan
Florida International University - Miami, Florida
Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas
Johnson & Wales University-Online - Providence, Rhode Island
Lake Superior State University - Sault Ste Marie, Michigan
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Linfield College-Online and Continuing Education - McMinnville, Oregon
Lynn University - Boca Raton, Florida
Minnesota State University-Mankato - Mankato, Minnesota
New England College of Business and Finance - Boston, Massachusetts
Northern State University - Aberdeen, South Dakota
Oral Roberts University - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Post University - Waterbury, Connecticut
Schiller International University - Largo, Florida
Sierra Nevada College - Incline Village, Nevada
Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire
University of Houston-Downtown - Houston, Texas
University of Minnesota-Crookston - Crookston, Minnesota
Email Noah McGraw for more information or media assets, including a badge and PR template:
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor
211165@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
SOURCE Online Schools Report
Share this article