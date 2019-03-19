Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online International Business Degrees

﻿EUGENE, Ore., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Bachelor's in International Business. OSR is a new higher education ranking site with a data-focused approach to studying distance education.

Five of the top ten richest companies in the world are American, when measuring by total revenue and discounting state owned enterprises. Seven of the top ten richest people in the world are Americans. The strength of the US dollar and the ideal of the American dream can carry a business a long way. But ultimately, these are international businesses. If you want to crack Forbes' billionaire list, you'll need to think globally.

Online Schools Report uses a comprehensive set of statistics to determine their rankings. Sticking to hard numbers, they convert data into seven categories: Online Programs Quality measures the strength of a college's online programs; Student Satisfaction is a measure of how alumni feel about their college experience; Online Presence determines how dedicated the school is to having quality programs available across the country; Affordability and Earnings Potential weigh graduates' expected earnings against the cost of a degree; and Acceptance and Retention show how hard it is to get into the school and how many students stick around for a diploma.

Here are the Best Online International Business Degrees:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-international-business-degrees/

Here are all the schools featured:

Ashford University - San Diego, California

Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado

Davenport University - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Florida International University - Miami, Florida

Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas

Johnson & Wales University-Online - Providence, Rhode Island

Lake Superior State University - Sault Ste Marie, Michigan

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Linfield College-Online and Continuing Education - McMinnville, Oregon

Lynn University - Boca Raton, Florida

Minnesota State University-Mankato - Mankato, Minnesota

New England College of Business and Finance - Boston, Massachusetts

Northern State University - Aberdeen, South Dakota

Oral Roberts University - Tulsa, Oklahoma

Post University - Waterbury, Connecticut

Schiller International University - Largo, Florida

Sierra Nevada College - Incline Village, Nevada

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

University of Houston-Downtown - Houston, Texas

University of Minnesota-Crookston - Crookston, Minnesota

