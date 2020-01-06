﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Library Science Master's Degrees for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Library Science. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Do you understand the Dewey Decimal System? It isn't so easy. Librarians are some of the most rigorously trained workers out there. Library science is a very technical discipline, balancing information sciences, archiving techniques, and cataloguing. On top of that, public libraries themselves are often the heart of a community. Besides loaning books, libraries host events, teach children how to read, and provide crucial resources like computer and printer access—all for free!

Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you the experience you'll need.

OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools have proven their dedication to quality online education.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Library Science:

Appalachian State University - Boone, North Carolina

Clarion University of Pennsylvania - Clarion, Pennsylvania

East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina

Emporia State University - Emporia, Kansas

Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis - Indianapolis, Indiana

Kent State University at Kent - Kent, Ohio

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania - Kutztown, Pennsylvania

Middle Tennessee State University - Murfreesboro, Tennessee

North Carolina Central University - Durham, North Carolina

Rutgers University-New Brunswick - New Brunswick, New Jersey

Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, Texas

San Jose State University - San Jose, California

Simmons College - Boston, Massachusetts

Southern Connecticut State University - New Haven, Connecticut

St John's University-New York - Queens, New York

Syracuse University - Syracuse, New York

Texas A & M University-Commerce - Commerce, Texas

Texas Woman's University - Denton, Texas

The University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, Alabama

University at Buffalo - Buffalo, New York

University of Arizona - Tucson, Arizona

University of Central Missouri - Warrensburg, Missouri

University of Houston-Clear Lake - Houston, Texas

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Champaign, Illinois

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, North Carolina

University of North Texas - Denton, Texas

University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus - Norman, Oklahoma

University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

University of South Carolina-Columbia - Columbia, South Carolina

University of South Florida-Main Campus - Tampa, Florida

University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, Mississippi

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Valdosta State University - Valdosta, Georgia

Wayne State University - Detroit, Michigan

Western Kentucky University - Bowling Green, Kentucky

