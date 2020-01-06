Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Library Science Master's Degrees for 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 08:33 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Library Science. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Do you understand the Dewey Decimal System? It isn't so easy. Librarians are some of the most rigorously trained workers out there. Library science is a very technical discipline, balancing information sciences, archiving techniques, and cataloguing. On top of that, public libraries themselves are often the heart of a community. Besides loaning books, libraries host events, teach children how to read, and provide crucial resources like computer and printer access—all for free!
Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you the experience you'll need.
OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools have proven their dedication to quality online education.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Library Science:
Appalachian State University - Boone, North Carolina
Clarion University of Pennsylvania - Clarion, Pennsylvania
East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina
Emporia State University - Emporia, Kansas
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis - Indianapolis, Indiana
Kent State University at Kent - Kent, Ohio
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania - Kutztown, Pennsylvania
Middle Tennessee State University - Murfreesboro, Tennessee
North Carolina Central University - Durham, North Carolina
Rutgers University-New Brunswick - New Brunswick, New Jersey
Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, Texas
San Jose State University - San Jose, California
Simmons College - Boston, Massachusetts
Southern Connecticut State University - New Haven, Connecticut
St John's University-New York - Queens, New York
Syracuse University - Syracuse, New York
Texas A & M University-Commerce - Commerce, Texas
Texas Woman's University - Denton, Texas
The University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, Alabama
University at Buffalo - Buffalo, New York
University of Arizona - Tucson, Arizona
University of Central Missouri - Warrensburg, Missouri
University of Houston-Clear Lake - Houston, Texas
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Champaign, Illinois
University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, North Carolina
University of North Texas - Denton, Texas
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus - Norman, Oklahoma
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
University of South Carolina-Columbia - Columbia, South Carolina
University of South Florida-Main Campus - Tampa, Florida
University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, Mississippi
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Valdosta State University - Valdosta, Georgia
Wayne State University - Detroit, Michigan
Western Kentucky University - Bowling Green, Kentucky
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Master's Degrees in Library Science:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-library-science/
Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
231694@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
SOURCE Online Schools Report
Share this article