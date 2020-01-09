﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Management Information Systems Master's Degrees for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Management Information Systems Master's Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Business-related programs are the most common online degrees. Degrees categorized by the National Center for Education Statistics as "business and management" made up 22% of all online degrees offered in 2017. There were 33 management information systems degrees offered. According to the data, these are the best of them.

OSR used six data points to determine the best management information systems degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality management information systems degree online.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Management Information Systems Master's Degrees:

Baker College - Flint, Michigan

Central Michigan University - Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Concordia University-Wisconsin - Mequon, Wisconsin

DeVry College of New York - New York, New York

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide - Daytona Beach, Florida

Excelsior College - Albany, New York

Florida Institute of Technology - Melbourne, Florida

Florida State University - Tallahassee, Florida

Franklin Pierce University - Rindge, New Hampshire

Grantham University - Lenexa, Kansas

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Metropolitan State University - Saint Paul, Minnesota

Minot State University - Minot, North Dakota

Mississippi State University - Mississippi State, Mississippi

Morehead State University - Morehead, Kentucky

National University - La Jolla, California

Northern Kentucky University - Highland Heights, Kentucky

Schiller International University - Largo, Florida

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, Alabama

University of Alabama in Huntsville - Huntsville, Alabama

University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona

University of Scranton - Scranton, Pennsylvania

University of the Potomac-VA Campus - Vienna, Virginia

Walden University - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Management Information Systems Master's Degrees:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-management-information-systems/

Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:

Noah McGraw

Managing Editor, Online Schools Report

231702@email4pr.com

(844) 677-3383

SOURCE Online Schools Report