Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Civil Engineering

Apr 23, 2019, 08:38 ET
EUGENE, Ore., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's degrees in Civil Engineering.
Civil engineers are often taken for granted. The same bridges and highways have become an ingrained part of most people's daily commutes, and they don't often consider how much effort went into their planning and construction. But there is a great deal of responsibility on the shoulders of civil engineers. There have been five fatal bridge collapses in the United States alone since 2000. The profession needs the support and expertise of passionate new engineers.
Online Schools Report uses a comprehensive set of statistics to determine their rankings. Sticking to hard numbers, they convert data into seven categories: Online Programs Quality measures the strength of a college's online programs; Student Satisfaction is a measure of how alumni feel about their college experience; Online Presence determines how dedicated the school is to having quality programs available across the country; Affordability and Earnings Potential weigh graduates' expected earnings against the cost of a degree; and Acceptance and Retention show how hard it is to get into the school and how many students stick around for a diploma.
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-civil-engineering/
Auburn University - Auburn, Alabama
Clarkson University - Potsdam, New York
Colorado State University-Fort Collins - Fort Collins, Colorado
Columbia University in the City of New York - New York, New York
Iowa State University - Ames, Iowa
Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, Maryland
Kansas State University - Manhattan, Kansas
Kennesaw State University - Kennesaw, Georgia
Mississippi State University - Mississippi State, Mississippi
New Jersey Institute of Technology - Newark, New Jersey
North Carolina State University at Raleigh - Raleigh, North Carolina
Norwich University - Northfield, Vermont
Ohio University-Main Campus - Athens, Ohio
Old Dominion University - Norfolk, Virginia
Texas Tech University - Lubbock, Texas
The University of Texas at Arlington - Arlington, Texas
University of Florida-Online
University of Houston
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Louisville
University of Southern California
University of Virginia-Main Campus
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Villanova University
