Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Civil Engineering

Civil engineers are often taken for granted. The same bridges and highways have become an ingrained part of most people's daily commutes, and they don't often consider how much effort went into their planning and construction. But there is a great deal of responsibility on the shoulders of civil engineers. There have been five fatal bridge collapses in the United States alone since 2000. The profession needs the support and expertise of passionate new engineers.

Online Schools Report uses a comprehensive set of statistics to determine their rankings. Sticking to hard numbers, they convert data into seven categories: Online Programs Quality measures the strength of a college's online programs; Student Satisfaction is a measure of how alumni feel about their college experience; Online Presence determines how dedicated the school is to having quality programs available across the country; Affordability and Earnings Potential weigh graduates' expected earnings against the cost of a degree; and Acceptance and Retention show how hard it is to get into the school and how many students stick around for a diploma.

You can find the full ranking here:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-civil-engineering/

Here are all the schools featured:

Auburn University - Auburn, Alabama

Clarkson University - Potsdam, New York

Colorado State University-Fort Collins - Fort Collins, Colorado

Columbia University in the City of New York - New York, New York

Iowa State University - Ames, Iowa

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, Maryland

Kansas State University - Manhattan, Kansas

Kennesaw State University - Kennesaw, Georgia

Mississippi State University - Mississippi State, Mississippi

New Jersey Institute of Technology - Newark, New Jersey

North Carolina State University at Raleigh - Raleigh, North Carolina

Norwich University - Northfield, Vermont

Ohio University-Main Campus - Athens, Ohio

Old Dominion University - Norfolk, Virginia

Texas Tech University - Lubbock, Texas

The University of Texas at Arlington - Arlington, Texas

University of Florida-Online

University of Houston

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Louisville

University of Southern California

University of Virginia-Main Campus

University of Washington-Seattle Campus

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Villanova University

