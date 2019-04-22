Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Criminal Justice
Apr 22, 2019, 08:04 ET
EUGENE, Ore., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's degrees in Criminal Justice. The list emphasizes the schools' use of an online platform to deliver a stellar Criminal Justice curriculum that is comparable or better than traditional on-campus programs.
The criminal justice fields are evolving rapidly. There are national conversations daily on the role of police in communities, the crowded judicial process, and potential prison reform. With a Master's degree, students can choose to advance their already established career, transfer into criminal justice from a different background, or study these topics themselves.
Online Schools Report uses a comprehensive set of statistics to determine their rankings. Sticking to hard numbers, they convert data into seven categories: Online Programs Quality measures the strength of the college's online programs; Student Satisfaction is a measure of how alumni feel about their college experience; Online Presence determines how dedicated the school is to having quality programs available across the country; Affordability and Earnings Potential weigh graduates' expected earnings against the cost of a degree; and Acceptance and Retention show how hard it is to get into the school and how many students stick around for a diploma.
Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona
Boston University - Boston, Massachusetts
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus - Bowling Green, Ohio
California State University-Long Beach - Long Beach, California
California State University-San Bernardino - San Bernardino, California
Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado
Columbia College - Columbia, Missouri
East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina
Florida Atlantic University - Boca Raton, Florida
Florida International University - Miami, Florida
Florida State University - Tallahassee, Florida
Kent State University at Kent - Kent, Ohio
Lamar University - Beaumont, Texas
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Michigan State University - East Lansing, Michigan
Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri
New Mexico State University-Main Campus - Las Cruces, New Mexico
Northeastern University - Boston, Massachusetts
Nova Southeastern University - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Rowan University - Glassboro, New Jersey
Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida
Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, Texas
The University of West Florida - Pensacola, Florida
University of Central Florida
University of Central Missouri
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Louisville
University of Massachusetts-Lowell - Lowell, Massachusetts
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of New Haven
University of North Texas
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
University of the Cumberlands
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
