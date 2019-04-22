﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Criminal Justice

EUGENE, Ore., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's degrees in Criminal Justice. The list emphasizes the schools' use of an online platform to deliver a stellar Criminal Justice curriculum that is comparable or better than traditional on-campus programs.

The criminal justice fields are evolving rapidly. There are national conversations daily on the role of police in communities, the crowded judicial process, and potential prison reform. With a Master's degree, students can choose to advance their already established career, transfer into criminal justice from a different background, or study these topics themselves.

Online Schools Report uses a comprehensive set of statistics to determine their rankings. Sticking to hard numbers, they convert data into seven categories: Online Programs Quality measures the strength of the college's online programs; Student Satisfaction is a measure of how alumni feel about their college experience; Online Presence determines how dedicated the school is to having quality programs available across the country; Affordability and Earnings Potential weigh graduates' expected earnings against the cost of a degree; and Acceptance and Retention show how hard it is to get into the school and how many students stick around for a diploma.

The ranking can be found here:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-criminal-justice/

Here are all the schools featured:

Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona

Boston University - Boston, Massachusetts

Bowling Green State University-Main Campus - Bowling Green, Ohio

California State University-Long Beach - Long Beach, California

California State University-San Bernardino - San Bernardino, California

Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado

Columbia College - Columbia, Missouri

East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina

Florida Atlantic University - Boca Raton, Florida

Florida International University - Miami, Florida

Florida State University - Tallahassee, Florida

Kent State University at Kent - Kent, Ohio

Lamar University - Beaumont, Texas

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Michigan State University - East Lansing, Michigan

Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri

New Mexico State University-Main Campus - Las Cruces, New Mexico

Northeastern University - Boston, Massachusetts

Nova Southeastern University - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Rowan University - Glassboro, New Jersey

Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida

Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, Texas

The University of West Florida - Pensacola, Florida

University of Central Florida

University of Central Missouri

University of Cincinnati-Main Campus

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Louisville

University of Massachusetts-Lowell - Lowell, Massachusetts

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of New Haven

University of North Texas

University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus

University of the Cumberlands

University of Wisconsin-Platteville



