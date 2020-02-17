﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Educational and Instructional Technology for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Educational and Instructional Technology. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. What better way to earn an educational technology degree than through the most modern educational technology available: online distance learning?

OSR used six data points to determine the best educational technology degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality educational technology degree online.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Educational and Instructional Technology:

Appalachian State University - Boone, North Carolina

Ashland University - Ashland, Ohio

Capella University - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Concordia University-Chicago - River Forest, Illinois

Concordia University-Saint Paul - Saint Paul, Minnesota

Concordia University-Wisconsin - Mequon, Wisconsin

Dallas Baptist University - Dallas, Texas

East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina

East Central University - Ada, Oklahoma

Emporia State University - Emporia, Kansas

Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, Arizona

Harding University - Searcy, Arkansas

Indiana State University - Terre Haute, Indiana

Jacksonville State University - Jacksonville, Alabama

Kaplan University-Maine Campus - S Portland, Maine

Kennesaw State University - Kennesaw, Georgia

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania - Kutztown, Pennsylvania

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Missouri Baptist University - Saint Louis, Missouri

Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri

National University - La Jolla, California

Northwest Missouri State University - Maryville, Missouri

Ottawa University-Kansas City - Overland Park, Kansas

Pittsburg State University - Pittsburg, Kansas

Southern Arkansas University Main Campus - Magnolia, Arkansas

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

University of Arizona-South - Sierra Vista, Arizona

University of Central Florida - Orlando, Florida

University of Central Missouri - Warrensburg, Missouri

University of Northern Iowa - Cedar Falls, Iowa

University of West Alabama - Livingston, Alabama

University of West Georgia - Carrollton, Georgia

Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, Utah

Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Master's Degrees in Educational and Instructional Technology:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-educational-instructional-technology/

Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:

Noah McGraw

Managing Editor, Online Schools Report

233521@email4pr.com

(844) 677-3383

SOURCE Online Schools Report