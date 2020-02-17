Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Educational and Instructional Technology for 2020
Feb 17, 2020, 08:33 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Educational and Instructional Technology. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. What better way to earn an educational technology degree than through the most modern educational technology available: online distance learning?
OSR used six data points to determine the best educational technology degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality educational technology degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Educational and Instructional Technology:
Appalachian State University - Boone, North Carolina
Ashland University - Ashland, Ohio
Capella University - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Concordia University-Chicago - River Forest, Illinois
Concordia University-Saint Paul - Saint Paul, Minnesota
Concordia University-Wisconsin - Mequon, Wisconsin
Dallas Baptist University - Dallas, Texas
East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina
East Central University - Ada, Oklahoma
Emporia State University - Emporia, Kansas
Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas
Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, Arizona
Harding University - Searcy, Arkansas
Indiana State University - Terre Haute, Indiana
Jacksonville State University - Jacksonville, Alabama
Kaplan University-Maine Campus - S Portland, Maine
Kennesaw State University - Kennesaw, Georgia
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania - Kutztown, Pennsylvania
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Missouri Baptist University - Saint Louis, Missouri
Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri
National University - La Jolla, California
Northwest Missouri State University - Maryville, Missouri
Ottawa University-Kansas City - Overland Park, Kansas
Pittsburg State University - Pittsburg, Kansas
Southern Arkansas University Main Campus - Magnolia, Arkansas
Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire
University of Arizona-South - Sierra Vista, Arizona
University of Central Florida - Orlando, Florida
University of Central Missouri - Warrensburg, Missouri
University of Northern Iowa - Cedar Falls, Iowa
University of West Alabama - Livingston, Alabama
University of West Georgia - Carrollton, Georgia
Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, Utah
Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Master's Degrees in Educational and Instructional Technology:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-educational-instructional-technology/
