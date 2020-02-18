Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Gerontology for 2020
Feb 18, 2020, 08:38 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Gerontology. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
It's estimated that by 2030 69.7 million people will be eligible for Medicare, almost double as many people as in 2000. The aging baby boomer generation is causing a massive increase in health care demand. There is a serious shortage of gerontology professionals in the US. Based on the numbers, these programs are the best bet for prospective senior health care providers.
OSR used six data points to determine the best gerontology degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality gerontology degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Gerontology:
Concordia University-Nebraska - Seward, Nebraska
Eastern Illinois University - Charleston, Illinois
McDaniel College - Westminster, Maryland
National University - La Jolla, California
Texas Tech University - Lubbock, Texas
University of Nebraska at Omaha - Omaha, Nebraska
University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, North Carolina
University of Southern California - Los Angeles, California
University of Utah - Salt Lake City, Utah
Webster University - Saint Louis, Missouri
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Master's Degrees in Gerontology:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-gerontology/
Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
234338@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
SOURCE onlineschoolsreport.com
Share this article