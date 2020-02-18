﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Gerontology for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Gerontology. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

It's estimated that by 2030 69.7 million people will be eligible for Medicare, almost double as many people as in 2000. The aging baby boomer generation is causing a massive increase in health care demand. There is a serious shortage of gerontology professionals in the US. Based on the numbers, these programs are the best bet for prospective senior health care providers.

OSR used six data points to determine the best gerontology degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality gerontology degree online.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Concordia University-Nebraska - Seward, Nebraska

Eastern Illinois University - Charleston, Illinois

McDaniel College - Westminster, Maryland

National University - La Jolla, California

Texas Tech University - Lubbock, Texas

University of Nebraska at Omaha - Omaha, Nebraska

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, North Carolina

University of Southern California - Los Angeles, California

University of Utah - Salt Lake City, Utah

Webster University - Saint Louis, Missouri

