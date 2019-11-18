﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Math Education for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Math Education. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

We all know the age-old grumble: "When have I ever used algebra?" Aside from the fact that we use algebra pretty often (think cooking or sports stats), the complaint is part of a simpler problem: Learning math is hard. Math educators focus on how the human brain best absorbs algorithms and equations. Modern conversations have focused on the role of computers and technology in teaching. You can be a part of this conversation.

Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Math Education:

Ball State University - Muncie, Indiana

Columbus State University - Columbus, Georgia

East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, Arizona

Nova Southeastern University - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

SUNY College at Brockport - Brockport, New York

University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, Arkansas

Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, Utah

