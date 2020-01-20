Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Social Work for 2020
Jan 20, 2020, 08:32 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Social Work. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
These schools all display an astounding commitment to social work education. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Department of Education's College Scorecard confirm that graduates from these programs are satisfied, making good money, and in general got a quality return on their investment. In addition, these schools harnessed the power of their online delivery format to guide students to success.
OSR used six data points to determine the best social work graduate degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality social work degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Social Work:
Arizona State University-Skysong - Scottsdale, Arizona
Aurora University - Aurora, Illinois
Boston University - Boston, Massachusetts
Brescia University - Owensboro, Kentucky
California State University-Northridge - Northridge, California
Campbellsville University - Campbellsville, Kentucky
Colorado State University-Fort Collins - Fort Collins, Colorado
Concord University - Athens, West Virginia
Delaware State University - Dover, Delaware
Edinboro University of Pennsylvania - Edinboro, Pennsylvania
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis - Indianapolis, Indiana
Metropolitan State University of Denver - Denver, Colorado
Our Lady of the Lake University - San Antonio, Texas
Rutgers University-Camden - Camden, New Jersey
Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida
Salisbury University - Salisbury, Maryland
San Jose State University - San Jose, California
Texas State University - San Marcos, Texas
The University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The University of Texas at Arlington - Arlington, Texas
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley - Edinburg, Texas
University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, Arkansas
University of Arkansas at Little Rock - Little Rock, Arkansas
University of Central Florida - Orlando, Florida
University of Hawaii at Manoa - Honolulu, Hawaii
University of Houston - Houston, Texas
University of Louisville - Louisville, Kentucky
University of Missouri-Columbia - Columbia, Missouri
University of Nevada-Reno - Reno, Nevada
University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, North Dakota
University of South Dakota - Vermillion, South Dakota
University of Utah - Salt Lake City, Utah
Virginia Commonwealth University - Richmond, Virginia
Washburn University - Topeka, Kansas
Western New Mexico University - Silver City, New Mexico
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Master's Degrees in Social Work:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-social-work/
