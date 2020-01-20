﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Social Work for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Social Work. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

These schools all display an astounding commitment to social work education. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Department of Education's College Scorecard confirm that graduates from these programs are satisfied, making good money, and in general got a quality return on their investment. In addition, these schools harnessed the power of their online delivery format to guide students to success.

OSR used six data points to determine the best social work graduate degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality social work degree online.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Social Work:

Arizona State University-Skysong - Scottsdale, Arizona

Aurora University - Aurora, Illinois

Boston University - Boston, Massachusetts

Brescia University - Owensboro, Kentucky

California State University-Northridge - Northridge, California

Campbellsville University - Campbellsville, Kentucky

Colorado State University-Fort Collins - Fort Collins, Colorado

Concord University - Athens, West Virginia

Delaware State University - Dover, Delaware

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania - Edinboro, Pennsylvania

Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis - Indianapolis, Indiana

Metropolitan State University of Denver - Denver, Colorado

Our Lady of the Lake University - San Antonio, Texas

Rutgers University-Camden - Camden, New Jersey

Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida

Salisbury University - Salisbury, Maryland

San Jose State University - San Jose, California

Texas State University - San Marcos, Texas

The University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The University of Texas at Arlington - Arlington, Texas

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley - Edinburg, Texas

University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, Arkansas

University of Arkansas at Little Rock - Little Rock, Arkansas

University of Central Florida - Orlando, Florida

University of Hawaii at Manoa - Honolulu, Hawaii

University of Houston - Houston, Texas

University of Louisville - Louisville, Kentucky

University of Missouri-Columbia - Columbia, Missouri

University of Nevada-Reno - Reno, Nevada

University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, North Dakota

University of South Dakota - Vermillion, South Dakota

University of Utah - Salt Lake City, Utah

Virginia Commonwealth University - Richmond, Virginia

Washburn University - Topeka, Kansas

Western New Mexico University - Silver City, New Mexico

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-social-work/

