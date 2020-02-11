Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Software Engineering for 2020
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Software Engineering. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
The world needs software engineers, and we're desperately low on them. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, software developer jobs are expected to grow 21% over the next ten years. That's twice as fast as the average across all jobs.
Typical software developers only have a bachelor's degree, according to the BLS. The quality of a master's degree can be measured by what it offers students who already have a bachelor's degree or significant work experience. OSR considered six data points to determine this.
Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality software engineering degree online.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Software Engineering:
California State University-Fullerton - Fullerton, California
Drexel University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina
Mercer University - Macon, Georgia
Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, New Jersey
Texas Tech University - Lubbock, Texas
University of Houston-Clear Lake - Houston, Texas
University of Utah - Salt Lake City, Utah
Washington State University - Pullman, Washington
West Virginia University - Morgantown, West Virginia
