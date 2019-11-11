Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Special Education for 2020
Apr 23, 2023, 18:38 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Special Education. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Every child deserves an education that best suits their needs. It takes a talented and compassionate teacher to help students whose disabilities hinder their education. The field has only improved since 1997's Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Special Education teachers are now developing Individual Education Plans for every student covered by IDEA. Most teachers are required to have certifications and licensures that are often included when you earn a master's degree.
It's a demanding profession, but based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.
OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Special Education:
Ashford University - San Diego, California
Ball State University - Muncie, Indiana
Bemidji State University - Bemidji, Minnesota
Buena Vista University - Storm Lake, Iowa
Campbellsville University - Campbellsville, Kentucky
Concordia University-Chicago - River Forest, Illinois
Concordia University-Nebraska - Seward, Nebraska
Concordia University-Portland - Portland, Oregon
Delta State University - Cleveland, Mississippi
Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, Kentucky
Eastern University - Saint Davids, Pennsylvania
Emporia State University - Emporia, Kansas
Florida International University - Miami, Florida
Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas
Graceland University-Lamoni - Lamoni, Iowa
Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, Arizona
Harding University - Searcy, Arkansas
Jackson State University - Jackson, Mississippi
Jacksonville State University - Jacksonville, Alabama
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Minnesota State University-Mankato - Mankato, Minnesota
Minot State University - Minot, North Dakota
Mississippi College - Clinton, Mississippi
Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri
Morningside College - Sioux City, Iowa
National University - La Jolla, California
New Mexico Highlands University - Las Vegas, New Mexico
Niagara University - Niagara University, New York
Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, Arizona
Northwestern State University of Louisiana - Natchitoches, Louisiana
Nova Southeastern University - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Rowan University - Glassboro, New Jersey
Southwestern College - Winfield, Kansas
The University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The University of West Florida - Pensacola, Florida
Union College - Barbourville, Kentucky
University of Central Florida - Orlando, Florida
University of Florida - Gainesville, Florida
University of Louisville - Louisville, Kentucky
University of Nebraska at Kearney - Kearney, Nebraska
University of Northern Iowa - Cedar Falls, Iowa
University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona
University of South Florida-Main Campus - Tampa, Florida
University of the Cumberlands - Williamsburg, Kentucky
University of the Southwest - Hobbs, New Mexico
University of West Alabama - Livingston, Alabama
University of West Georgia - Carrollton, Georgia
Wayne State College - Wayne, Nebraska
Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, Utah
Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Master's Degrees in Special Education:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-special-education/
Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
228766@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
SOURCE Online Schools Report
