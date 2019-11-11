﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Special Education for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Special Education. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Every child deserves an education that best suits their needs. It takes a talented and compassionate teacher to help students whose disabilities hinder their education. The field has only improved since 1997's Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Special Education teachers are now developing Individual Education Plans for every student covered by IDEA. Most teachers are required to have certifications and licensures that are often included when you earn a master's degree.

It's a demanding profession, but based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Special Education:

Ashford University - San Diego, California

Ball State University - Muncie, Indiana

Bemidji State University - Bemidji, Minnesota

Buena Vista University - Storm Lake, Iowa

Campbellsville University - Campbellsville, Kentucky

Concordia University-Chicago - River Forest, Illinois

Concordia University-Nebraska - Seward, Nebraska

Concordia University-Portland - Portland, Oregon

Delta State University - Cleveland, Mississippi

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, Kentucky

Eastern University - Saint Davids, Pennsylvania

Emporia State University - Emporia, Kansas

Florida International University - Miami, Florida

Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas

Graceland University-Lamoni - Lamoni, Iowa

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, Arizona

Harding University - Searcy, Arkansas

Jackson State University - Jackson, Mississippi

Jacksonville State University - Jacksonville, Alabama

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Minnesota State University-Mankato - Mankato, Minnesota

Minot State University - Minot, North Dakota

Mississippi College - Clinton, Mississippi

Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri

Morningside College - Sioux City, Iowa

National University - La Jolla, California

New Mexico Highlands University - Las Vegas, New Mexico

Niagara University - Niagara University, New York

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, Arizona

Northwestern State University of Louisiana - Natchitoches, Louisiana

Nova Southeastern University - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Rowan University - Glassboro, New Jersey

Southwestern College - Winfield, Kansas

The University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The University of West Florida - Pensacola, Florida

Union College - Barbourville, Kentucky

University of Central Florida - Orlando, Florida

University of Florida - Gainesville, Florida

University of Louisville - Louisville, Kentucky

University of Nebraska at Kearney - Kearney, Nebraska

University of Northern Iowa - Cedar Falls, Iowa

University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona

University of South Florida-Main Campus - Tampa, Florida

University of the Cumberlands - Williamsburg, Kentucky

University of the Southwest - Hobbs, New Mexico

University of West Alabama - Livingston, Alabama

University of West Georgia - Carrollton, Georgia

Wayne State College - Wayne, Nebraska

Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, Utah

Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware

