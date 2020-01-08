Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Theology for 2019-2020
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Theology. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Theology is a popular online degree. There are over 50 bachelor's and 50 master's degrees offered online. Many Christian colleges have adopted online education programs in order to reach people all across the country. Out of all the options available, these programs rose to the top because of their dedication to quality online programs.
OSR used six data points to determine the quality of an online program. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality theology degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Theology:
Bethel Seminary-St Paul - Saint Paul, Minnesota
Biola University - La Mirada, California
Calvin Theological Seminary - Grand Rapids, Michigan
Campbellsville University - Campbellsville, Kentucky
Catholic Distance University - Charles Town, West Virginia
College of Saint Elizabeth - Morristown, New Jersey
Colorado Christian University - Lakewood, Colorado
Columbia International University - Columbia, South Carolina
Concordia University-Irvine - Irvine, California
Covenant Theological Seminary - Saint Louis, Missouri
Franciscan University of Steubenville - Steubenville, Ohio
Freed-Hardeman University - Henderson, Tennessee
Gonzaga University - Spokane, Washington
Grace School of Theology - Conroe, Texas
Holy Apostles College and Seminary - Cromwell, Connecticut
Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global - Marion, Indiana
John Paul the Great Catholic University - Escondido, California
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Lincoln Christian University - Lincoln, Illinois
Lubbock Christian University - Lubbock, Texas
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary - Kansas City, Missouri
Multnomah University - Portland, Oregon
New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary - New Orleans, Louisiana
Newman University - Wichita, Kansas
Pentecostal Theological Seminary - Cleveland, Tennessee
Saint Joseph's College of Maine - Standish, Maine
Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida
The King's University - Southlake, Texas
Truett McConnell University - Cleveland, Georgia
United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities - New Brighton, Minnesota
University of Dallas - Irving, Texas
University of Northwestern-St Paul - Saint Paul, Minnesota
University of Valley Forge - Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
Western Seminary - Portland, Oregon
World Mission University - Los Angeles, California
Read the full ranking here:
35 Best Online Master's Degrees in Theology:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-degrees-in-theology/
