﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Theology for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Theology. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Theology is a popular online degree. There are over 50 bachelor's and 50 master's degrees offered online. Many Christian colleges have adopted online education programs in order to reach people all across the country. Out of all the options available, these programs rose to the top because of their dedication to quality online programs.

OSR used six data points to determine the quality of an online program. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality theology degree online.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Theology:

Bethel Seminary-St Paul - Saint Paul, Minnesota

Biola University - La Mirada, California

Calvin Theological Seminary - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Campbellsville University - Campbellsville, Kentucky

Catholic Distance University - Charles Town, West Virginia

College of Saint Elizabeth - Morristown, New Jersey

Colorado Christian University - Lakewood, Colorado

Columbia International University - Columbia, South Carolina

Concordia University-Irvine - Irvine, California

Covenant Theological Seminary - Saint Louis, Missouri

Franciscan University of Steubenville - Steubenville, Ohio

Freed-Hardeman University - Henderson, Tennessee

Gonzaga University - Spokane, Washington

Grace School of Theology - Conroe, Texas

Holy Apostles College and Seminary - Cromwell, Connecticut

Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global - Marion, Indiana

John Paul the Great Catholic University - Escondido, California

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Lincoln Christian University - Lincoln, Illinois

Lubbock Christian University - Lubbock, Texas

Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary - Kansas City, Missouri

Multnomah University - Portland, Oregon

New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary - New Orleans, Louisiana

Newman University - Wichita, Kansas

Pentecostal Theological Seminary - Cleveland, Tennessee

Saint Joseph's College of Maine - Standish, Maine

Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida

The King's University - Southlake, Texas

Truett McConnell University - Cleveland, Georgia

United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities - New Brighton, Minnesota

University of Dallas - Irving, Texas

University of Northwestern-St Paul - Saint Paul, Minnesota

University of Valley Forge - Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Western Seminary - Portland, Oregon

World Mission University - Los Angeles, California

