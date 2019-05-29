﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's in Clinical Research for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Clinical Research. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

The treatment prevention, and diagnosis of medical conditions are implemented in a hospital, but they are developed and researched in a lab. Clinical researchers develop the methods and medications used for medical treatments.

There are many different clinical research focuses. Which degree you get will depend on the area in which you want to specialize. Based on the numbers, these programs will all get you where you want to go.

Online Schools Report's goal is to provide students with information on quality programs, holding online schools accountable to their students. These programs represent the best in Online Program Quality, Student Satisfaction, Online Presence, Affordability, Earnings Potential, and Acceptance and Retention rates.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's in Clinical Research:

Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona

Eastern Michigan University - Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Washington University - Washington, District of Columbia

Ohio State University-Main Campus - Columbus, Ohio

University of North Carolina Wilmington - Wilmington, North Carolina

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Master's Degrees in Clinical Research:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-clinical-research-degrees/

