Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's in Clinical Research for 2019-2020
May 29, 2019, 08:51 ET
EUGENE, Ore., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Clinical Research. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
The treatment prevention, and diagnosis of medical conditions are implemented in a hospital, but they are developed and researched in a lab. Clinical researchers develop the methods and medications used for medical treatments.
There are many different clinical research focuses. Which degree you get will depend on the area in which you want to specialize. Based on the numbers, these programs will all get you where you want to go.
Online Schools Report's goal is to provide students with information on quality programs, holding online schools accountable to their students. These programs represent the best in Online Program Quality, Student Satisfaction, Online Presence, Affordability, Earnings Potential, and Acceptance and Retention rates.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's in Clinical Research:
Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona
Eastern Michigan University - Ypsilanti, Michigan
George Washington University - Washington, District of Columbia
Ohio State University-Main Campus - Columbus, Ohio
University of North Carolina Wilmington - Wilmington, North Carolina
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Master's Degrees in Clinical Research:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-clinical-research-degrees/
Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:
Media Contact:
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
215490@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
SOURCE Online Schools Report
Share this article