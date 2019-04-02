Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's in Construction Management Degrees

EUGENE, Ore., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Construction Management. OSR is a new higher education ranking site with a data-focused approach to studying distance education.

Have you ever finished building a backyard deck and thought, "That was easy. What were those  Burj Khalifa construction workers complaining about?" Well, probably not. But if managing construction projects is a passion of yours, the next awe-inspiring piece of infrastructure could be in your future. A construction management master's degree is a great way to upgrade any current construction work experience. Online classes are flexible and can fit around even the strangest work schedules.

Online Schools Report uses a comprehensive set of statistics to determine their rankings. Sticking to hard numbers, they convert data into seven categories: Online Programs Quality measures the strength of a college's online programs; Student Satisfaction is a measure of how alumni feel about their college experience; Online Presence determines how dedicated the school is to having quality programs available across the country; Affordability and Earnings Potential weigh graduates' expected earnings against the cost of a degree; and Acceptance and Retention show how hard it is to get into the school and how many students stick around for a diploma.

Here are the Best Online Master's Degrees in Construction Management:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-degrees-in-construction-management/

Here are all the schools featured:

Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona

Clemson University - Clemson, South Carolina

Drexel University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina

Everglades University - Boca Raton, Florida

Florida International University - Miami, Florida

Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University) - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lawrence Technological University - Southfield, Michigan

Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Newschool of Architecture and Design - San Diego, California

North Dakota State University-Main Campus - Fargo, North Dakota

Norwich University - Northfield, Vermont

Purdue University-Main Campus - West Lafayette, Indiana

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology - Rapid City, South Dakota

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, New Jersey

The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga - Chattanooga, Tennessee

University of Florida-Online

University of Houston

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Southern California

University of Washington-Seattle Campus

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Western Carolina University

