﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Mechanical Engineering Master's Degrees for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Mechanical Engineering Master's Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

"It's not rocket science." ...until it is! Mechanical Engineering is a very complex field. Many people might feel nervous to tackle such a detail-oriented and sophisticated subject without being in the same room as the professor. But these programs have proven themselves — their graduates finish school with minimal debt and high earning potential. According to the data, these are the best online options for starting your engineering degree.

OSR used six data points to determine the best mechanical engineering degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality engineering degree online.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Mechanical Engineering Master's Degrees:

Auburn University - Auburn, Alabama

Colorado State University-Fort Collins - Fort Collins, Colorado

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, Maryland

Kansas State University - Manhattan, Kansas

Mississippi State University - Mississippi State, Mississippi

Missouri University of Science and Technology - Rolla, Missouri

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology - Socorro, New Mexico

North Carolina State University at Raleigh - Raleigh, North Carolina

Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania

Purdue University-Main Campus - West Lafayette, Indiana

Stanford University - Stanford, California

Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, New Jersey

Texas A & M University-College Station - College Station, Texas

University of Central Florida - Orlando, Florida

University of Delaware - Newark, Delaware

University of Florida - Gainesville, Florida

University of Idaho - Moscow, Idaho

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Champaign, Illinois

University of Michigan-Dearborn - Dearborn, Michigan

University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, North Dakota

University of South Carolina-Columbia - Columbia, South Carolina

University of Southern California - Los Angeles, California

University of Washington-Seattle Campus - Seattle, Washington

Villanova University - Villanova, Pennsylvania

Worcester Polytechnic Institute - Worcester, Massachusetts

Read the full ranking here:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-mechanical-engineering/

