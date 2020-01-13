Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Mechanical Engineering Master's Degrees for 2019-2020
Jan 13, 2020, 08:38 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Mechanical Engineering Master's Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
"It's not rocket science." ...until it is! Mechanical Engineering is a very complex field. Many people might feel nervous to tackle such a detail-oriented and sophisticated subject without being in the same room as the professor. But these programs have proven themselves — their graduates finish school with minimal debt and high earning potential. According to the data, these are the best online options for starting your engineering degree.
OSR used six data points to determine the best mechanical engineering degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality engineering degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Mechanical Engineering Master's Degrees:
Auburn University - Auburn, Alabama
Colorado State University-Fort Collins - Fort Collins, Colorado
Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, Maryland
Kansas State University - Manhattan, Kansas
Mississippi State University - Mississippi State, Mississippi
Missouri University of Science and Technology - Rolla, Missouri
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology - Socorro, New Mexico
North Carolina State University at Raleigh - Raleigh, North Carolina
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania
Purdue University-Main Campus - West Lafayette, Indiana
Stanford University - Stanford, California
Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, New Jersey
Texas A & M University-College Station - College Station, Texas
University of Central Florida - Orlando, Florida
University of Delaware - Newark, Delaware
University of Florida - Gainesville, Florida
University of Idaho - Moscow, Idaho
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Champaign, Illinois
University of Michigan-Dearborn - Dearborn, Michigan
University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, North Dakota
University of South Carolina-Columbia - Columbia, South Carolina
University of Southern California - Los Angeles, California
University of Washington-Seattle Campus - Seattle, Washington
Villanova University - Villanova, Pennsylvania
Worcester Polytechnic Institute - Worcester, Massachusetts
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Mechanical Engineering Master's Degrees:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-mechanical-engineering/
Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
231703@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
SOURCE Online Schools Report
Share this article