Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Project Management Degrees for 2018-2019
Jun 11, 2019, 08:33 ET
EUGENE, Ore., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has ranked the Best Online Project Management Degrees in the country. The new authority in online higher education is proud to present students with these flexible Master's and Bachelor's programs they can complete from the comfort of their own home.
Project Management is increasing in demand. The Project Management Institute predicts a significant boost in project-oriented careers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are over 900,000 project management professionals already.
For a degree this crowded, but with this much potential, quality becomes integral. Students need a degree that will launch them ahead of the pack. That's where Online Schools Report comes in.
Sticking to the data, OSR synthesizes several statistics to score each program on its Online Program Quality, Student Satisfaction, Online Presence, Affordability, Earnings Potential, and Acceptance and Retention rates.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are the schools with the Best Online Project Management Bachelor's or Master's Degrees:
Ashford University - San Diego, California
Baker College - Flint Township, Michigan
Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska
Benedictine University - Lisle, Illinois
Boston University - Boston, Massachusetts
Brandman University - Irvine, California
Capella University - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Charleston Southern University - North Charleston, South Carolina
City University of Seattle - Seattle, Washington
Colorado Christian University - Lakewood, Colorado
Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado
Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado
Davenport University - Grand Rapids, Michigan
Drexel University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide - Daytona Beach, Florida
Florida Institute of Technology-Online - Melbourne, Florida
George Fox University - Newberg, Oregon
George Washington University - Washington, D.C.
Georgetown University - Washington, D.C.
Granite State College - Concord, New Hampshire
Lasell College - Newton, Massachusetts
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Linfield College-Online and Continuing Education - McMinnville, Oregon
Marist College - Poughkeepsie, New York
Minnesota State University Moorhead - Moorhead, Minnesota
Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri
Northeastern University - Boston, Massachusetts
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania
Purdue University - West Lafayette, Indiana
Regis University - Denver, Colorado
Saint Leo University - St. Leo, Florida
Saint Louis University - St. Louis, Missouri
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, Texas
Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester/Hooksett, New Hampshire
Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, New Jersey
Strayer University-District of Columbia - Washington, D.C.
The College of Saint Scholastica - Duluth, Minnesota
The University of Texas at Dallas - Dallas, Texas
University of Denver - Denver, Colorado
University of Maryland-College Park - College Park, Maryland
University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona
University of Wisconsin-Platteville - Platteville, Wisconsin
Wentworth Institute of Technology - Boston, Massachusetts
Western Carolina University - Cullowhee, North Carolina
Wright State University - Dayton, Ohio
Best Online Project Management Degrees:
https://onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-project-management-degrees/
Best Online Master's in Project Management:
https://onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-project-management-degrees/
Erin Holm
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
215944@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
SOURCE Online Schools Report
Share this article