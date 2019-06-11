﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Project Management Degrees for 2018-2019

EUGENE, Ore., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has ranked the Best Online Project Management Degrees in the country. The new authority in online higher education is proud to present students with these flexible Master's and Bachelor's programs they can complete from the comfort of their own home.

Project Management is increasing in demand. The Project Management Institute predicts a significant boost in project-oriented careers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are over 900,000 project management professionals already.

For a degree this crowded, but with this much potential, quality becomes integral. Students need a degree that will launch them ahead of the pack. That's where Online Schools Report comes in.

Sticking to the data, OSR synthesizes several statistics to score each program on its Online Program Quality, Student Satisfaction, Online Presence, Affordability, Earnings Potential, and Acceptance and Retention rates.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are the schools with the Best Online Project Management Bachelor's or Master's Degrees:

Ashford University - San Diego, California

Baker College - Flint Township, Michigan

Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska

Benedictine University - Lisle, Illinois

Boston University - Boston, Massachusetts

Brandman University - Irvine, California

Capella University - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Charleston Southern University - North Charleston, South Carolina

City University of Seattle - Seattle, Washington

Colorado Christian University - Lakewood, Colorado

Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado

Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado

Davenport University - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Drexel University - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide - Daytona Beach, Florida

Florida Institute of Technology-Online - Melbourne, Florida

George Fox University - Newberg, Oregon

George Washington University - Washington, D.C.

Georgetown University - Washington, D.C.

Granite State College - Concord, New Hampshire

Lasell College - Newton, Massachusetts

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Linfield College-Online and Continuing Education - McMinnville, Oregon

Marist College - Poughkeepsie, New York

Minnesota State University Moorhead - Moorhead, Minnesota

Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri

Northeastern University - Boston, Massachusetts

Pennsylvania State University-World Campus - University Park, Pennsylvania

Purdue University - West Lafayette, Indiana

Regis University - Denver, Colorado

Saint Leo University - St. Leo, Florida

Saint Louis University - St. Louis, Missouri

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, Texas

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester/Hooksett, New Hampshire

Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, New Jersey

Strayer University-District of Columbia - Washington, D.C.

The College of Saint Scholastica - Duluth, Minnesota

The University of Texas at Dallas - Dallas, Texas

University of Denver - Denver, Colorado

University of Maryland-College Park - College Park, Maryland

University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona

University of Wisconsin-Platteville - Platteville, Wisconsin

Wentworth Institute of Technology - Boston, Massachusetts

Western Carolina University - Cullowhee, North Carolina

Wright State University - Dayton, Ohio

