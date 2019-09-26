﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Special Education Bachelor's Degrees for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Special Education Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Every child deserves an education that best suits their needs. It takes a talented and compassionate teacher to help students whose disabilities hinder their education. The field has only improved since 1997's Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Special Education teachers are now developing Individual Education Plans for every student covered by IDEA. It's a demanding profession, but based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you there.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits online programs can offer.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Special Education Degrees:

Central Methodist University-College of Graduate and Extended Studies - Fayette, Missouri

Chadron State College - Chadron, Nebraska

Chaminade University of Honolulu - Honolulu, Hawaii

Colorado Christian University - Lakewood, Colorado

Dakota State University - Madison, South Dakota

East Carolina University - Greenville, North Carolina

Fort Hays State University - Hays, Kansas

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, Arizona

Indian River State College - Fort Pierce, Florida

Kent State University at Kent - Kent, Ohio

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Midway University - Midway, Kentucky

Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri

Prescott College - Prescott, Arizona

Regis University - Denver, Colorado

St. Andrews University - Laurinburg, North Carolina

University of Alaska Southeast - Juneau, Alaska

University of Georgia - Athens, Georgia

University of Mary - Bismarck, North Dakota

University of Northern Colorado - Greeley, Colorado

University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, Mississippi

University of the Cumberlands - Williamsburg, Kentucky

Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, Utah

Western New Mexico University - Silver City, New Mexico

William Peace University - Raleigh, North Carolina

Read the full ranking here:

Best Online Special Education Degrees:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-special-education-degrees/

Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:

Noah McGraw

Managing Editor, Online Schools Report

223687@email4pr.com

(844) 677-3383

SOURCE Online Schools Report