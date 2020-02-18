﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Rankings of Best Online Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Business Administration for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their rankings of the Best Online Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Business Administration. OSR, the new student resource site, based their rankings strictly on data, prioritizing the schools' ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Business has long been the most popular undergraduate degree. It's proven to be a solid, practical degree for students entering most industries. It's no surprise then that Business Administration is the most popular online degree.

OSR used six data points to determine the best business administration degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the rankings because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality business administration degree online.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Business Administration Bachelor's or Master's Degrees:

Albertus Magnus College - New Haven, Connecticut

American InterContinental University - Schaumburg, Illinois

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

Ashford University - San Diego, California

Athens State University - Athens, Alabama

Averett University-Non-Traditional Programs - Danville, Virginia

Babson College - Wellesley, Massachusetts

Bay Path University - Longmeadow, Massachusetts

Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska

Berkeley College-New York - New York, New York

Brenau University - Gainesville, Georgia

Bryan College-Dayton - Dayton, Tennessee

Buena Vista University - Storm Lake, Iowa

California Baptist University - Riverside, California

Capella University - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Central Michigan University - Mount Pleasant, Michigan

City University of Seattle - Seattle, Washington

Colorado Christian University - Lakewood, Colorado

Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado

Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado

Columbia College - Columbia, Missouri

Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach, Alabama

Excelsior College - Albany, New York

Faulkner University - Montgomery, Alabama

Fisher College - Boston, Massachusetts

Florida Institute of Technology - Melbourne, Florida

Florida International University - Miami, Florida

Franklin University - Columbus, Ohio

Friends University - Wichita, Kansas

Golden Gate University-San Francisco - San Francisco, California

Granite State College - Concord, New Hampshire

Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global - Marion, Indiana

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, Maryland

Kaplan University-Cedar Falls Campus - Cedar Falls, Iowa

Limestone College - Gaffney, South Carolina

Lynn University - Boca Raton, Florida

Mayville State University - Mayville, North Dakota

McKendree University - Lebanon, Illinois

Metropolitan State University - Saint Paul, Minnesota

National University - La Jolla, California

New England College of Business and Finance - Boston, Massachusetts

Nichols College - Dudley, Massachusetts

Northwood University - Midland, Michigan

Oakland City University - Oakland City, Indiana

Ottawa University-Kansas City - Overland Park, Kansas

Ottawa University-Milwaukee - Brookfield, Wisconsin

Ottawa University-Phoenix - Phoenix, Arizona

Park University - Parkville, Missouri

Post University - Waterbury, Connecticut

Rasmussen College-North Dakota - Fargo, North Dakota

Regis University - Denver, Colorado

Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida

Salem International University - Salem, West Virginia

Shorter University-College of Adult & Professional Programs - Marietta, Georgia

Siena Heights University - Adrian, Michigan

Southern Nazarene University - Bethany, Oklahoma

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

Southwestern Assemblies of God University - Waxahachie, Texas

Southwestern College - Winfield, Kansas

Suffolk University - Boston, Massachusetts

Texas A&M University-San Antonio - San Antonio, Texas

Tiffin University - Tiffin, Ohio

Trident University International - Cypress, California

Trine University-Regional/Non-Traditional Campuses - Fort Wayne, Indiana

University of Florida-Online - Gainesville, Florida

University of Management and Technology - Arlington, Virginia

University of Maryland-University College - Adelphi, Maryland

University of Minnesota-Crookston - Crookston, Minnesota

University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona

University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus - Washington, District of Columbia

University of West Alabama - Livingston, Alabama

Upper Iowa University - Fayette, Iowa

Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration - Troy, Michigan

Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, Utah

Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware

Read the rankings here:

Best Online Bachelor's in Business Administration:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-business-administration-degrees/

Best Online Master's in Business Administration:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-business-administration-degrees/

