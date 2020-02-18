Online Schools Report Publishes Rankings of Best Online Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Business Administration for 2020
EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their rankings of the Best Online Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Business Administration. OSR, the new student resource site, based their rankings strictly on data, prioritizing the schools' ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Business has long been the most popular undergraduate degree. It's proven to be a solid, practical degree for students entering most industries. It's no surprise then that Business Administration is the most popular online degree.
OSR used six data points to determine the best business administration degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the rankings because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality business administration degree online.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Business Administration Bachelor's or Master's Degrees:
Albertus Magnus College - New Haven, Connecticut
American InterContinental University - Schaumburg, Illinois
American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia
Ashford University - San Diego, California
Athens State University - Athens, Alabama
Averett University-Non-Traditional Programs - Danville, Virginia
Babson College - Wellesley, Massachusetts
Bay Path University - Longmeadow, Massachusetts
Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska
Berkeley College-New York - New York, New York
Brenau University - Gainesville, Georgia
Bryan College-Dayton - Dayton, Tennessee
Buena Vista University - Storm Lake, Iowa
California Baptist University - Riverside, California
Capella University - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Central Michigan University - Mount Pleasant, Michigan
City University of Seattle - Seattle, Washington
Colorado Christian University - Lakewood, Colorado
Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado
Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, Colorado
Columbia College - Columbia, Missouri
Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach, Alabama
Excelsior College - Albany, New York
Faulkner University - Montgomery, Alabama
Fisher College - Boston, Massachusetts
Florida Institute of Technology - Melbourne, Florida
Florida International University - Miami, Florida
Franklin University - Columbus, Ohio
Friends University - Wichita, Kansas
Golden Gate University-San Francisco - San Francisco, California
Granite State College - Concord, New Hampshire
Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global - Marion, Indiana
Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, Maryland
Kaplan University-Cedar Falls Campus - Cedar Falls, Iowa
Limestone College - Gaffney, South Carolina
Lynn University - Boca Raton, Florida
Mayville State University - Mayville, North Dakota
McKendree University - Lebanon, Illinois
Metropolitan State University - Saint Paul, Minnesota
National University - La Jolla, California
New England College of Business and Finance - Boston, Massachusetts
Nichols College - Dudley, Massachusetts
Northwood University - Midland, Michigan
Oakland City University - Oakland City, Indiana
Ottawa University-Kansas City - Overland Park, Kansas
Ottawa University-Milwaukee - Brookfield, Wisconsin
Ottawa University-Phoenix - Phoenix, Arizona
Park University - Parkville, Missouri
Post University - Waterbury, Connecticut
Rasmussen College-North Dakota - Fargo, North Dakota
Regis University - Denver, Colorado
Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida
Salem International University - Salem, West Virginia
Shorter University-College of Adult & Professional Programs - Marietta, Georgia
Siena Heights University - Adrian, Michigan
Southern Nazarene University - Bethany, Oklahoma
Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire
Southwestern Assemblies of God University - Waxahachie, Texas
Southwestern College - Winfield, Kansas
Suffolk University - Boston, Massachusetts
Texas A&M University-San Antonio - San Antonio, Texas
Tiffin University - Tiffin, Ohio
Trident University International - Cypress, California
Trine University-Regional/Non-Traditional Campuses - Fort Wayne, Indiana
University of Florida-Online - Gainesville, Florida
University of Management and Technology - Arlington, Virginia
University of Maryland-University College - Adelphi, Maryland
University of Minnesota-Crookston - Crookston, Minnesota
University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona
University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus - Washington, District of Columbia
University of West Alabama - Livingston, Alabama
Upper Iowa University - Fayette, Iowa
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration - Troy, Michigan
Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, Utah
Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware
Read the rankings here:
Best Online Bachelor's in Business Administration:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-business-administration-degrees/
Best Online Master's in Business Administration:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-business-administration-degrees/
