Online Schools Report Publishes Rankings of Best Online Electrical Engineering Bachelor's and Master's Degrees for 2019-2020
Oct 15, 2019, 08:32 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their rankings of the Best Online Electrical Engineering Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Electrical engineering has seen so many exciting innovations in the past few years; for example, virtual reality devices in your home, green energy converters, and internet speeds close to 2 terabytes per second. Electrical engineers are currently working on projects that sound straight out of science fiction: flying cars, human-operated mech-suits, and 3-D holograms made from light.
Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get onto the ground floor of this amazing industry.
OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Electrical Engineering Bachelor's or Master's Degrees:
American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia
Arizona State University-Skysong - Scottsdale, Arizona
Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona
Auburn University - Auburn, Alabama
Capitol Technology University - Laurel, Maryland
Clarkson University - Potsdam, New York
Clemson University - Clemson, South Carolina
Colorado State University-Fort Collins - Fort Collins, Colorado
Columbia University in the City of New York - New York, New York
Iowa State University - Ames, Iowa
Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, Maryland
Kansas State University - Manhattan, Kansas
Michigan Technological University - Houghton, Michigan
Mississippi State University - Mississippi State, Mississippi
Missouri University of Science and Technology - Rolla, Missouri
National University - La Jolla, California
New Jersey Institute of Technology - Newark, New Jersey
North Carolina State University at Raleigh - Raleigh, North Carolina
Purdue University-Main Campus - West Lafayette, Indiana
Stanford University - Stanford, California
Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, New Jersey
University of Arizona - Tucson, Arizona
University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, Arkansas
University of Colorado Boulder - Boulder, Colorado
University of Florida - Gainesville, Florida
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Champaign, Illinois
University of Michigan-Dearborn - Dearborn, Michigan
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities - Minneapolis, Minnesota
University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, North Dakota
University of Southern California - Los Angeles, California
University of Utah - Salt Lake City, Utah
University of Virginia-Main Campus - Charlottesville, Virginia
Villanova University - Villanova, Pennsylvania
Worcester Polytechnic Institute - Worcester, Massachusetts
Read the full rankings here:
Best Online Bachelor's in Electrical and Electronics Engineering:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-bachelors-in-electrical-and-electronics-engineering/
Best Online Master's in Electrical Engineering:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-electrical-engineering/
Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
226189@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
SOURCE Online Schools Report
Share this article