Online Schools Report Publishes Rankings of Best Online Electrical Engineering Bachelor's and Master's Degrees for 2019-2020

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their rankings of the Best Online Electrical Engineering Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Electrical engineering has seen so many exciting innovations in the past few years; for example, virtual reality devices in your home, green energy converters, and internet speeds close to 2 terabytes per second. Electrical engineers are currently working on projects that sound straight out of science fiction: flying cars, human-operated mech-suits, and 3-D holograms made from light.

Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get onto the ground floor of this amazing industry.

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology. OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Electrical Engineering Bachelor's or Master's Degrees:

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

Arizona State University-Skysong - Scottsdale, Arizona

Arizona State University-Tempe - Tempe, Arizona

Auburn University - Auburn, Alabama

Capitol Technology University - Laurel, Maryland

Clarkson University - Potsdam, New York

Clemson University - Clemson, South Carolina

Colorado State University-Fort Collins - Fort Collins, Colorado

Columbia University in the City of New York - New York, New York

Iowa State University - Ames, Iowa

Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, Maryland

Kansas State University - Manhattan, Kansas

Michigan Technological University - Houghton, Michigan

Mississippi State University - Mississippi State, Mississippi

Missouri University of Science and Technology - Rolla, Missouri

National University - La Jolla, California

New Jersey Institute of Technology - Newark, New Jersey

North Carolina State University at Raleigh - Raleigh, North Carolina

Purdue University-Main Campus - West Lafayette, Indiana

Stanford University - Stanford, California

Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, New Jersey

University of Arizona - Tucson, Arizona

University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, Arkansas

University of Colorado Boulder - Boulder, Colorado

University of Florida - Gainesville, Florida

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Champaign, Illinois

University of Michigan-Dearborn - Dearborn, Michigan

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities - Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, North Dakota

University of Southern California - Los Angeles, California

University of Utah - Salt Lake City, Utah

University of Virginia-Main Campus - Charlottesville, Virginia

Villanova University - Villanova, Pennsylvania

Worcester Polytechnic Institute - Worcester, Massachusetts

