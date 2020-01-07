Online Schools Report Publishes Rankings of Best Online Human Services Bachelor's and Master's Programs for 2020
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their rankings of the Best Online Human Services Degrees, ranking both the Best Master's and Best Bachelor's degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Out of the nearly $7 trillion the US government spent in 2019, the biggest chunk of it, 26.1%, was spent by the Department of Health and Human Services. That's $1.8 trillion, more than the Department of Defense. The country allocates a lot of resources toward helping the population. Unavoidably, there will always be people in need. But with these resources and qualified Human Services professionals, more people will get the help they need.
Based on the numbers, these are the programs that will make you into that qualified person.
OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to quality online education.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Human Services Programs:
Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska
California Baptist University - Riverside, California
Capella University - Minneapolis, Minnesota
City University of Seattle - Seattle, Washington
Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado
Columbia College - Columbia, Missouri
Concordia University-Chicago - River Forest, Illinois
Concordia University-Nebraska - Seward, Nebraska
East Tennessee State University - Johnson City, Tennessee
Grace Bible College - Wyoming, Michigan
Grace College and Theological Seminary - Winona Lake, Indiana
Indiana Institute of Technology - Fort Wayne, Indiana
Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global - Marion, Indiana
Iowa Wesleyan University - Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Judson University - Elgin, Illinois
Kaplan University-Augusta Campus - Augusta, Maine
Kaplan University-Maine Campus - S Portland, Maine
Lees-McRae College - Banner Elk, North Carolina
Lenoir-Rhyne University - Hickory, North Carolina
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Lindsey Wilson College - Columbia, Kentucky
Lubbock Christian University - Lubbock, Texas
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network - Boston, Massachusetts
Ottawa University-Online - Ottawa, Kansas
Post University - Waterbury, Connecticut
Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College - Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana
Shorter University-College of Adult & Professional Programs - Marietta, Georgia
Southeastern University - Lakeland, Florida
Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire
Southern Wesleyan University - Central, South Carolina
Southwestern Assemblies of God University - Waxahachie, Texas
University of Illinois at Springfield - Springfield, Illinois
University of the Cumberlands - Williamsburg, Kentucky
Upper Iowa University - Fayette, Iowa
Walden University - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware
Read the full rankings here:
Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Human Services:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-human-services-degrees/
Best Online Master's Degrees in Human Services:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-human-services/
