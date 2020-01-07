﻿Online Schools Report Publishes Rankings of Best Online Human Services Bachelor's and Master's Programs for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their rankings of the Best Online Human Services Degrees, ranking both the Best Master's and Best Bachelor's degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

Out of the nearly $7 trillion the US government spent in 2019, the biggest chunk of it, 26.1%, was spent by the Department of Health and Human Services. That's $1.8 trillion, more than the Department of Defense. The country allocates a lot of resources toward helping the population. Unavoidably, there will always be people in need. But with these resources and qualified Human Services professionals, more people will get the help they need.

Based on the numbers, these are the programs that will make you into that qualified person.

OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to quality online education.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Human Services Programs:

Bellevue University - Bellevue, Nebraska

California Baptist University - Riverside, California

Capella University - Minneapolis, Minnesota

City University of Seattle - Seattle, Washington

Colorado State University-Global Campus - Greenwood Village, Colorado

Columbia College - Columbia, Missouri

Concordia University-Chicago - River Forest, Illinois

Concordia University-Nebraska - Seward, Nebraska

East Tennessee State University - Johnson City, Tennessee

Grace Bible College - Wyoming, Michigan

Grace College and Theological Seminary - Winona Lake, Indiana

Indiana Institute of Technology - Fort Wayne, Indiana

Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global - Marion, Indiana

Iowa Wesleyan University - Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Judson University - Elgin, Illinois

Kaplan University-Augusta Campus - Augusta, Maine

Kaplan University-Maine Campus - S Portland, Maine

Lees-McRae College - Banner Elk, North Carolina

Lenoir-Rhyne University - Hickory, North Carolina

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Lindsey Wilson College - Columbia, Kentucky

Lubbock Christian University - Lubbock, Texas

Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network - Boston, Massachusetts

Ottawa University-Online - Ottawa, Kansas

Post University - Waterbury, Connecticut

Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, Florida

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College - Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana

Shorter University-College of Adult & Professional Programs - Marietta, Georgia

Southeastern University - Lakeland, Florida

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

Southern Wesleyan University - Central, South Carolina

Southwestern Assemblies of God University - Waxahachie, Texas

University of Illinois at Springfield - Springfield, Illinois

University of the Cumberlands - Williamsburg, Kentucky

Upper Iowa University - Fayette, Iowa

Walden University - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware

Read the full rankings here:

Best Online Bachelor's Degrees in Human Services:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-human-services-degrees/

Best Online Master's Degrees in Human Services:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-human-services/

Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:

Noah McGraw

Managing Editor, Online Schools Report

231700@email4pr.com

(844) 677-3383

SOURCE Online Schools Report