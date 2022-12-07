Online sex toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, market is driven by the growing LGBT population in developed countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online sex toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.48 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.25% according to Technavio. The growing LGBT population in developed countries is notably driving the online sex toys market growth. However, the factors such as cultural taboos and stringent laws in regional markets may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Sex Toys Market 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "online sex toys market analysis report by product (adult vibrators, erection rings, dildos, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/online-sex-toys-market-industry-analysis

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Online Sex Toys Market: Major Trend

The increase in innovative marketing products is a key factor supporting the market share growth.

Sex toys offered by online adult retailers are linked to stereotypical images, and cultural barriers discourage people from openly purchasing these items. Therefore, market participants welcome the covert packaging of vibrators and other products for sexual wellness . This would undoubtedly increase the confidence of consumers who are apprehensive about purchasing sex toys.

This would undoubtedly increase the confidence of consumers who are apprehensive about purchasing sex toys. Though many sex toys with explicit imagery were sold in underground shops, their availability in mainstream retail outlets has changed the way they are displayed.

Vendors also use unconventional marketing strategies to advertise their products as essential items for living a healthy and pleasurable sexual life.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can

Online Sex Toys Market: Key Vendors

Adam and Eve Stores

Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc.

BMS Factory

Cliq Ltd.

FUN FACTORY GmbH

ItspleaZure

JIMMYJANE

LELOi AB

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.

Love Honey Group Ltd

Lovetreats

Luvu Brands Inc

Pipedream Products LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Tantus Inc.

TENGA Co. Ltd.

The Aneros Co.

VIBRATEX Inc.

WOW Tech International GmbH

Online Sex Toys Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Adult vibrators - size and forecast 2021-2026

Erection rings - size and forecast 2021-2026

Dildos - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

What are the key data covered in the online sex toys market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online sex toys market between 2021 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of their online sex toys market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online sex toys market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , the Middle East and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the online sex toys market

Online Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Historic Period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Cliq Ltd., FUN FACTORY GmbH, ItspleaZure, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Love Honey Group Ltd, Lovetreats, Luvu Brands Inc, Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

BMS Factory

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

FUN FACTORY GmbH

LELOi AB

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

Luvu Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

TENGA Co. Ltd.

