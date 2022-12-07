Online sex toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, market is driven by the growing LGBT population in developed countries - Technavio

Dec 07, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online sex toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.48 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.25% according to Technavio. The growing LGBT population in developed countries is notably driving the online sex toys market growth. However, the factors such as cultural taboos and stringent laws in regional markets may impede the market growth.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "online sex toys market analysis report by product (adult vibrators, erection rings, dildos, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/online-sex-toys-market-industry-analysis
The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Online Sex Toys Market: Major Trend
- The increase in innovative marketing products is a key factor supporting the market share growth.
- Sex toys offered by online adult retailers are linked to stereotypical images, and cultural barriers discourage people from openly purchasing these items. Therefore, market participants welcome the covert packaging of vibrators and other products for sexual wellness. This would undoubtedly increase the confidence of consumers who are apprehensive about purchasing sex toys.
- Though many sex toys with explicit imagery were sold in underground shops, their availability in mainstream retail outlets has changed the way they are displayed.
- Vendors also use unconventional marketing strategies to advertise their products as essential items for living a healthy and pleasurable sexual life.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can
Online Sex Toys Market: Key Vendors
- Adam and Eve Stores
- Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc.
- BMS Factory
- Cliq Ltd.
- FUN FACTORY GmbH
- ItspleaZure
- JIMMYJANE
- LELOi AB
- LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.
- Love Honey Group Ltd
- Lovetreats
- Luvu Brands Inc
- Pipedream Products LLC
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Tantus Inc.
- TENGA Co. Ltd.
- The Aneros Co.
- VIBRATEX Inc.
- WOW Tech International GmbH
Online Sex Toys Market: Segmentation Analysis
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Adult vibrators - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Erection rings - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Dildos - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
What are the key data covered in the online sex toys market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online sex toys market between 2021 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of their online sex toys market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the online sex toys market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the online sex toys market
|
Online Sex Toys Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Historic Period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 7.48 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
7.85
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Cliq Ltd., FUN FACTORY GmbH, ItspleaZure, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Love Honey Group Ltd, Lovetreats, Luvu Brands Inc, Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Market outlook
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- he threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by product placement
- Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dildos - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMS Factory
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Doc Johnson Enterprises
- FUN FACTORY GmbH
- LELOi AB
- LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
- Lovehoney Group Ltd.
- Luvu Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- TENGA Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
