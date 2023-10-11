Online Sex Toys Market size to increase by USD 13.40 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online sex toys market size is expected to grow by USD 13.40 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period. The growing LGBTQ population in developed countries is notably driving the online sex toys market. However, factors such as cultural taboos and stringent laws in regional markets may impede market growth. The market is segmented by gender (Female and Male), product (Adult vibrators, Erection rings, Dildos, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the global market during the forecast period. The APAC region is experiencing the highest growth rate in the global online sex toys market, primarily driven by high product adoption among users and the expanding emerging markets in this area. The growth is further bolstered by government initiatives and the increasing presence of vendors, particularly in developing countries. Leading countries in APAC, such as China, India, and Japan, are significant contributors to this growth. China, in particular, has emerged as a manufacturing hub for cost-effective sex toys, facilitated by its streamlined processes and rapid infrastructure development, attracting vendors to adopt the Plug and Play start-up model offered by the country. The region's rapid growth is attributed to robust customer engagement through online platforms and the application of research and development technologies utilizing the Internet of Things (IoT). Continuous product innovations concerning materials, design, and functionality are expected to further propel market growth in the region during the forecast period. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the female segment will be significant during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View FREE PDF Sample Report.

Company Insights

The online sex toys market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Cliq Ltd., FUN FACTORY GmbH, Gizmoswala, JIMMYJANE, Landmark Group, LELOi AB, Lovetreats, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Ltd. Brands, Luvu Brands Inc., PHC Inc., Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH

