Online Sex Toys Market to record USD 7.48 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by growing LGBT population in developed countries

Sep 30, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online sex toys market will be driven by the growing LGBT population in developed countries. The LGBT community is supported by mainstream news media in many developed countries. In 2015, 379 corporations and employer organizations urged the Supreme Court in the country to remove state bans on gay marriage. Goldman Sachs, Google, Morgan Stanley, and Coca-Cola were some of the organizations that were part of this initiative. The support for the LGBT community is also evident in an objective in the US Department of Health and Human Services. The Healthy People 2020 initiative was solely dedicated to improving the health and wellness of this population.
The LGBT population is the primary adopter of sexual wellness products. They are among the primary purchasers of sex toys, including dildos, adult vibrators, and erection rings. Thus the expanding LGBT population is expected to positively influence the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Use our insights to make effective decisions. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio estimates the market size to grow by USD 7.48 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.25% between 2021 and 2026. Besides, the growing LGBT population, the growth of the market will also be driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce in APAC and an increase in cases of ED. However, cultural taboos and stringent laws in regional markets might reduce the growth potential of the market.
Online Sex Toys Market: Product Landscape
By product, the market is segmented by adult vibrators, erection rings, dildos, and others. The market observed significant demand for adult vibrators in 2021. Factors such as the changing perception of people toward sex toys, including vibrators, new product launches, and product innovations are driving the growth of the segment.
Online Sex Toys Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as rising government initiatives and the increasing presence of vendors in developing countries are driving the growth of the online sex toys market in APAC.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Request Sample PDF Report
Companies Covered:
- Adam and Eve Stores
- Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc.
- BMS Factory
- Cliq Ltd.
- FUN FACTORY GmbH
- ItspleaZure
- JIMMYJANE
- LELOi AB
- LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.
- Love Honey Group Ltd
- Lovetreats
- Luvu Brands Inc
- Pipedream Products LLC
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Tantus Inc.
- TENGA Co. Ltd.
- The Aneros Co.
- VIBRATEX Inc.
- WOW Tech International GmbH
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Related Reports:
- Sex Toys Market in Japan by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Europe Sex Toys Market by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Online Sex Toys Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 7.48 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.85
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adam and Eve Stores, Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Cliq Ltd., FUN FACTORY GmbH, ItspleaZure, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Love Honey Group Ltd, Lovetreats, Luvu Brands Inc, Pipedream Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., VIBRATEX Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Market outlook
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- he threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by product placement
- Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Dildos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by product
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMS Factory
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Doc Johnson Enterprises
- FUN FACTORY GmbH
- LELOi AB
- LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
- Lovehoney Group Ltd.
- Luvu Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- TENGA Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article