Online Shopping Donations Platform ShoppingGives Hires Lissette Alvarez as VP of Account Management

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the eCommerce platform that creates purposeful and profitable relationships between brands and nonprofits, is proud to announce that industry veteran Lissette Alvarez is joining ShoppingGives to lead relationships with retail and brand partners as the VP of Account Management. She brings her extensive experience in B2B partnerships and marketing at companies like Rakuten and Google, as well as experience working at startups in the eCommerce space like ID.me and Piggy (acquired by Klarna) where she led marketing and affiliate sales. As VP of Account Management, she will grow the ShoppingGives Giving Economy by expanding existing client relationships and developing strategies to realize impact for both the retailers' bottom-lines and the nonprofits who benefit from the ShoppingGives platform.

"I'm excited to be joining ShoppingGives and driving our mission to create alignment between commerce and cause through giving that shoppers can be a part of," said Lissette. "I believe the focus on impact will drive the future of commerce and I look forward to helping the world's best brands access the power of giving while helping nonprofits thrive."

Lissette has been a partnerships and marketing leader in the eCommerce space since 2017, first at Rakuten Marketing, next at Piggy, which was acquired by Klarna, and most recently at ID.me. She also has a deep understanding of digital marketing, having led affiliate marketing accounts at Google and managed digital media at the Big Ten Network.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lissette to the ShoppingGives team," said Ronny Sage, the company's Founder & CEO. "She has an incredible depth of experience growing the client bases of both large corporations and startups alike, and notably an extensive background in retail and eCommerce."

ShoppingGives more than tripled the number of retail transactions with donations attached in 2021 and scaled its infrastructure to accommodate even larger volumes. The Giving Economy is poised for accelerating growth, and Lissette will take the leading role in ensuring brand partners are well supported as they implement corporate social responsibility initiatives. Her work will directly enable retailers to deeply engage customers and drive revenues, a share of which will benefit nonprofits.

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Coach, Steve Madden, GREATS, Kenneth Cole, Natori, Dr. Bronner's, TRX Training, Sakara Life, Solstice Sunglasses, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, and Neighborhood Goods to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations 1.5M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

