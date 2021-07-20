Online Shopping Transparency: A Fakespot Vs. Goliath Conflict

Fakespot under fire as it champions consumer rights on major platforms like Amazon Tweet this

"We are a small 20-person team based in New York City that are supremely passionate about bringing back trust to the Internet and eradicating the problems you've failed so hard at fixing. While we are working on solving the problem of disinformation on the Internet, your team is working hard to destroy us" remarked Khalifah in an open letter to Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Khalifah remains hopeful that a return to the App Store will be forthcoming.

Consumer protection watch dogs, business leaders, and the general public on social media outlets such as Twitter and Reddit are weighing in with opinions on the subject in favor of Fakespot's mission, utility, and function.

"Amazon's reasons for requesting the takedown of Fakespot's Secure Shopping App are baseless and an attempt to silence us from telling consumers the truth" remarked Fakespot co-founder and COO Rob Gross. Fakespot's founders expressed bewilderment and believed that Amazon would appreciate Fakespot bringing trust and transparency to Amazon which is well documented to have fake reviews, unreliable sellers, and counterfeits.

As Fakespot seeks to restore its app to the App Store, Fakespot can still be added as an extension for Chrome and Firefox and can be used as a fake review analyzer at Fakespot.com.

About Fakespot

As seen in the NYT, WSJ, and on Netflix's Broken series, Fakespot provides consumers with transparency when shopping online by guiding consumers to trusted products from the most reputable sellers in real-time on leading online marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Best Buy, Sephora, and every Shopify-powered site. Using proprietary eCommerce AI Engines, Fakespot saves consumers time, money, and frustration by helping them avoid unreliable products, sellers, reviews and counterfeits while providing accurate information to reduce the possibility of returns.

