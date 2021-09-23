Online Simulations Give Educators Hands-on Practice to Support Students' Emotional and Mental Wellness As Schools Expect a Surge in Children Who Need Help

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kognito, the leading evidence-based simulation company, today announced a new professional development training tool for educators. The online role-play simulation, Emotional & Mental Wellness, builds awareness, knowledge, and skills around emotional and mental health, as well as suicide prevention.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought students' emotional and mental wellness to the forefront," said Scott Healy, General Manager of Kognito. "To address the needs of schools and districts, we developed the Emotional & Mental Wellness module to train teachers and school staff on identifying the warning signs of psychological distress. It also builds upon utilization of effective communication techniques with students to discuss concerns, build resilience, and increase connectedness."

With an SEL and trauma-informed lens, the Emotional & Mental Wellness program prepares educators to lead real-life conversations that build resilience, strengthen relationships, and connect students with appropriate support. The program introduces new features such as an optional advanced practice scenario and the inclusion of de-escalation and mindfulness techniques.

"The training was very inviting and not intimidating. It was constantly reassuring me that we all go through this. I need to have that self-awareness," said a parent in New York that participated in a review of the online simulation.

Kognito's evidence-based simulations have been used by more than 750,000 educators, staff, and students in over 13,000 schools and districts across the U.S. These unique online learning experiences have been proven to change behavior by increasing skills and confidence to manage critical conversations around topics that impact social and emotional wellness, school climate, and school safety.

