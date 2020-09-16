Online Software Platform for CrowdSourcing Treatment, HealthTree®, Unveils Newest Feature

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTree®, the first disease navigation platform to crowdsource and accelerate cures for terminal illnesses including multiple myeloma, today announced the addition of its latest feature, Myeloma Crowd Community Forums, a place for patients to have meaningful discussions with their peers on specific myeloma topics.

The Myeloma Crowd Community Forums are organized by topic and are easily searchable, providing patients with a navigable place to ask questions, have discussions with other patients and easily return to previous posts.

"Facebook Groups are often a patient's go-to disease navigation tool, however, they were not intended for this purpose and they can be difficult to use in this way," said Jenny Ahlstrom, founder of HealthTree. "While Facebook groups can offer patients community and encouragement, the information is random and unorganized, making it difficult for patients to find information again once additional posts have been added. HealthTree's new Community Forums provide patients with a sense of community with their peers as well as support in the form of organized, searchable information. These forums offer one more way for HealthTree users to become better informed and empowered patients."

HealthTree is focused on providing a platform that delivers value back to the patient. Besides this latest addition of the Myeloma Crowd Community Forums, other components of HealthTree include:

Track Your Myeloma - allows patients to store all of their myeloma information in a single place as opposed to it being held in multiple facilities; this includes myeloma labs, genetic reports and other key markers.

HealthTree University - patients can learn from more than 75 myeloma specialists about hundreds of topics such as myeloma staging or what to expect during a stem cell transplant.

Twin Machine Tool - enables patients to find, connect and chat with other patients whose diseases share similar or identical genetic characteristics. Patients can see their twins' treatments and outcomes, find those that lived the longest with myeloma and learn what contributed to their success.

Help Accelerate Myeloma Research - patients can answer simple questions and join studies in HealthTree that help myeloma researchers gain new insights in weeks instead of years (for free).

Find Personally Relevant Treatment Options – helps patients make treatment decisions with guidance on how 25 of the top myeloma experts would treat each stage of therapy.

Clinical Trials - together with SparkCures, HealthTree takes more than 450 open myeloma clinical trials and reduces them to a manageable list that patients are personally eligible to join.

Myeloma Stories - shared experiences can help advance myeloma patient care for better outcomes.

"HealthTree connects the dots between you, other patients, and cutting edge scientists to accelerate research towards a cure," said Ahlstrom.

For more information, visit www.HealthTree.org .

About HealthTree.org / The CrowdCare Foundation

HealthTree.org is an online community tool that helps myeloma patients explore their best treatment options, find clinical trials based on their stage of disease and lab values, and contribute their de-identified data to accelerate a cure. HealthTree.org is a division of the CrowdCare Foundation, a patient-driven 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Myeloma Crowd provides patient education, advocacy and research funding for multiple myeloma. Jennifer Ahlstrom founded the CrowdCare Foundation, Myeloma Crowd and also hosts online radio interviews with top myeloma specialists, live patient meetings and provides data solutions like HealthTree to drive to a cure. HealthTree® by MyelomaCrowd is free to myeloma patients. For more information, visit www.HealthTree.org .

