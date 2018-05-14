Online Sports Betting Legal in the USA - Expect sites in 2018.

The long-awaited battle in the case of Murphy vs. NCAA is finally over. And New Jersey has prevailed. The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) which till now had made it unlawful for a State to offer sports betting has been deemed a violation of the Constitution on the United States. We can now except NJ betting sites to go live within the next 12 months.

It will now be left to the States to regulate sports gambling which would require many states to update their constitutions to give law makers the ability to legalize sports betting. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has said publicly that they could have regulations approved within 90 days of the Supreme Court Ruling and sites live before the end of 2018. So be on the lookout for New Jersey to be one of the first states to launch sports betting outside of Nevada. New Jersey and the DGE have been on the forefront of regulating online gaming, being the first state to legalize online casinos back in November of 2013. With sites such as Golden Nugget Online Casino leading the pack in NJ we can expect to see all the major casino brands in the State offer a sports betting solution in the near future.

