Online Startup Launches to Revolutionize Home Health Industry

Evonne Keeler, founder and CEO of HHCO, is a former homecare agency director who identified a gap between agencies and industry employees. Many employees wanted to develop their skills and receive additional training, but due to tight budgets and limited resources, agencies were not always able to provide a robust training program.

"At Home Health Community Organization, we are here to serve the home healthcare industry and provide them with a voice, but most importantly a platform to grow, learn and connect. By doing so, we are giving healthcare workers the opportunity to not only develop themselves, but also to foster an environment where they feel empowered to help those in the network around them. This will completely revolutionize the home health care community," stated Keeler.

HHCO membership is available to a multitude of positions in the home health workforce ranging from Certified Nursing Assistants to Registered Nurses and Medical Social Workers. The free membership provides subscribers with a monthly newsletter dedicated to educating home health employees, relevant industry news and exclusive access to job listings within the community. Members with a paid subscription have access to additional benefits such as continued education training and special discounts through partnerships with CareAcademy and Abenity.

CareAcademy offers state-approved, high quality training for home health aides, non-medical caregivers and accredited continuing education for CNAs, RNs, and LPNs. Classes are available 24 hours a day via a downloadable phone app and are assigned based on your state's requirements. CareAcademy also offers accredited nursing continuing education through a partnership with Wild Iris Medical Education.

With access to Abenity, Home Health Community members will receive member-only access to private discounts and corporate rates on everything from pizza and the zoo to movie tickets, oil changes, car rentals, and hotels. These perks are only available to Home Health Community members.

For more information about the Home Health Community Organization and membership options please visit: https://www.hhcomm.org/connect.

