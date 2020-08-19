Online Streaming and Education Services Help People Adapt to a New Reality

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic continues to put a strain on the worldwide economy, one side effect is the sharp increase in online streaming content consumption. There is still uncertainty ahead, and it is unclear how soon society will get back to how things were before the pandemic. Yet, as millions of Americans adjust to working from home, new research from Comscore, evaluating media across platforms, shows engagement with streaming services and year-over-year in-home data usage have surged in the beginning of May 2020. According to the data, overall average in-home data consumption was up 33% during the first ten days of May 2020 compared to the first ten days of May 2019 (May 1-10, 2020 versus May 1-10, 2019). Another winner will be over-the-top (OTT) media services, such as those provided by Netflix or Hulu, with revenue forecast to be up 12%, equivalent to USD 6 Billion. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT), Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO), K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)

Now, in a time of a pandemic, online learning has become a crucial component of daily lives for million of students. Top tier universities are included, providing full curriculums via online services. Outside the university arena, there are numerous services like such as Skillshare, Lynda, Udemy, Coursera and Udacity that provide courses separately, or other specific online education formats. Earlier this year, Udemy announced that it had raised USD 50 Billion from a single investor, to which president Darren Shimkus said, according to Forbes, "The biggest challenge is for learners is to figure out what skills are emerging, what they can do to compete best in the global market. We're in a world that's changing so quickly that skills that were valued just three or four years ago are no longer relevant. People are confused and don't know what they should be learning."

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) announced breaking news today that, "its wholly owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Limited ("Color China"), has officially reached a long-term strategic agreement with Thailand's "Sing Sian Yer Pao Daily News". In the future, the two parties will leverage on each other's strength to develop an in-depth cooperation on cultural education, brand promotion, and online star education.

It is understood that the cooperation between the two parties involves a very wide range of areas. Pursuant to the agreement, the cooperation is expected to serve as an important measure for the Company to expand its business into Southeast Asia. Color China plans to launch its self-developed star online education service software globally. After the software is launched, "Sing Sian Yer Pao Daily News" will be fully responsible for the landing and promotion in Thailand, leveraging its influence and profound resources in Thailand. "Sing Sian Yer Pao Daily News" will also actively encourage universities in Thailand to cooperate with Color China on academic education, research and advanced studies, such as Siam University, a well-known university in Thailand. At the same time, local Thai cultural products will be introduced to Color China's mobile application to show the world the Thai culture and style.

Color Star Technology CEO, Biao Lu commented, "We hope that Color Star will become a well-known brand in Thailand in providing celebrity knowledge-paid services that can be accessible both online and offline, providing students with customized content and enjoyable learning experiences. Our collaboration with 'Sing Sian Yer Pao Daily News' marks a significant step in executing our global expansion plan."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.: Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) offers online and offline innovative knowledge-paid services for music and entertainment industries globally. Its official website is www.colorstarinternational.com. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NyQR-vnu02s

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) announced last year that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Thinkful, an online learning platform that offers professional courses directly to students across America. 85% of Thinkful graduates get jobs in their field of study within six months of graduating their program. "With the anticipated addition of Thinkful to our platform, Chegg will continue to expand our offerings and make it easier for students to accelerate their path from learning to earning," said Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg. "Students are increasingly looking to improve their professional opportunities by learning the most relevant job skills, either while in school or soon after. Adding Thinkful courses to our suite of Chegg Learning Services will enable us to empower students to obtain in-demand, high-quality job skills, for the fastest-growing job categories, with affordable prices. Thinkful has achieved strong revenue growth of greater than 30% year-over-year because it has focused on going directly to students and helping them gain the most valuable skills for today's workforce."

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) academic institutions offer postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. Earlier in May reported operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2020. Revenue increased by 8.3% to USD 171.0 Million with both universities contributing to this growth, and Operating income increased 24.5% to USD 37.3 Million. "The COVID-19 pandemic is posing unique challenges to our society, and our highest priority is the well-being of our students, employees and communities. We have leveraged our technology and processes to move our students and employees to a remote environment, while delivering on our commitments and responsibilities to serve our students," said Todd Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although the pandemic has not had a material impact on our operating results to date, we are closely monitoring the situation and remain focused on executing against our strategy of sustainable and responsible growth."

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced in July that online private school is now more accessible for the 2020-2021 school year as K12 Private Academy offers families a 10% discount on tuition. The reduced tuition will open the door for more families to have a safe and secure school year by accessing quality education from licensed teachers from the comfort of their homes, or anywhere in the world with an internet connection. "We are excited to continue our mission of providing a quality, online private school education for more families in the upcoming school year," said Head of School Leslie Smith. "K12 Private Academy is committed to opening the doors to families seeking an alternative learning environment and ensuring that every student has access to a school that helps them succeed."

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, overseas study consulting services, pre-school education and study tour. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. investor relations, video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com has signed a one month agreement for one hundred thousand restricted shares from the company. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com